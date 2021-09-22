Share the joy













5 Ways to Relax During Blogging

When you think about stressful jobs, your mind probably goes to a heart surgeon or an army general, but just because these examples are hugely stressful, that does not mean that other professions do not have their fair share of tense times. Blogging can be a pretty draining job at times; writing and creating content requires a great deal of concentration and dedication. Not only is the process of creating content exhausting, but concerns over the reception from the readers also add another layer of stress. Finding ways to relax during blogging can be critical for your mental wellbeing and maintaining a good work-life balance.

1. Escape by Gaming

Playing a game is a great way to escape from the stresses of work and focus your mind on something else. There are plenty of options when it comes to gaming to relax, all of which depend on your preferences. Some people like to get their exhilaration up by playing an action or online casino game – you can find casinos that take PayPal here. Other people take the opportunity to get lost in another world with a story-based game. Playing games that capture your attention and imagination is a great way to distract yourself from work worries.

2. Get Away From Your Computer

As a blogger, you probably spend a great deal of time sitting at your computer, writing, posting content, and interacting with your readers. Simply getting up and spending a bit of time away from your computer has been found to reduce stress and anxiety levels. For the sake of both your physical and mental wellbeing, you should aim to get up and spend around five minutes away from your computer every few hours.

3. Get Outside

Going outside, taking a walk, or even just sitting in the sun can be hugely beneficial for both the mind and body. In fact, spending time outside has been found to reduce stress and anxiety levels. Spending more time outside also encourages you to be a bit more active and soak up some vitamin D.

4. Meditate

If you find it difficult to relax after a long day spent blogging, then you should try meditation. Just ten minutes of meditation a day can help to reduce stress and anxiety levels. You should try to introduce meditation into your daily routine to feel the benefits;you can do a little when you first wake up or before going to sleep. If you struggle to meditate by yourself, why not try a guided meditation. If you struggle to sit still and clear your mind, you could even choose a walking meditation.

5. Listen to Music

Studies have found that listening to music stimulates the production of chemicals in the brain that makes humans feel good. This, in turn, helps people to feel less stressed and more relaxed. If you don’t regularly listen to music, try to make time for it in your working day. Spending even just five to ten minutes listening to music while you are making your morning coffee can have a surprisingly beneficial effect on one’s mood.

