5 Ways Technology Affects Our Sleep

Technology is not very friendly to sleeping schedules. Being fixated on screen for a long time before going to sleep can severely affect our relaxing time by interfering with our melatonin production. Almost everyone uses devices before going to bed. Only a few realize that it is better to skip the late-night routine on phones and laptops, even if you are using blue light blockers.

Our bodies have evolved in a way to rest better in the dark, but the presence of light can interfere with it. It is essential to provide comfort for sleeping, and technology has had many positive innovations for it, like switching to a motion-sensing night light in a room or investing in the best-quality weighted blanket in United Kingdom.

Technology has had different effects on our sleep, some positive, and some negative. And given below are the five things that have the most contribution towards it.

Technologies That Affect Sleep Adversely

1) Blue Light

It is the light from digital devices, including phones, laptops, television, etc. This light hinders melatonin secretion in our body and thus messes with our sleep. The longer you are on your device, the more it hurts your eyes and nerves. Not just reduced sleep, it even causes depression and anxiety.

2) Wi-Fi

Not many believe this, but Wi-Fi signals from your device interfere with your sleep. Different strengths and frequencies of signals have varying impacts on your sleep. It has also been proved that electromagnetic radiation present in your room can be responsible for several sleep disorders. For some, it becomes harder to fall asleep, while some find it difficult to stay asleep for longer.

3) Addiction

If you have been in touch with technology for a while now, you may not admit it, but you know the effect it has on you. You get addicted to your smartphones and laptops, and you cannot wait to check your notifications or cannot be on social media for even a short period of time. It seriously affects your sleeping schedule.

Technologies that Affect Sleep Positively

1) Music Stimulation

One of the best things we have done with technology is to use music at various frequencies to treat our physical conditions. Different wavelengths and frequencies of the sound have a different impact on our body. This is used to create Binaural beats to help you induce sleep, get rid of anxiety, treat headaches, etc.

2) Innovative Bedding

Sleep matters to everyone, but how much does bedding matter. Sleeping on a good quality mattress provides optimum support for your back and aligns your spine. Everyone requires a different pillow as per your size and sleeping position for appropriate neck support. And the calculated pressure applied by a weighted blanket helps your body to relax better. This is how much effect your bedding has on your sleep quality.

Summary

It becomes necessary for a healthy and active life that our body gets the rest it needs at the end of the day. Therefore, understanding the technology and how the effects it has on our body is important. Sort out what is good for you and what is not.