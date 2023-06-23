Share the joy

5 Tips to Use Social Media Affiliate Marketing to Drive Sales

According to a HubSpot survey, 59% of marketers use social media influencers for their affiliate marketing programs. Given the immense popularity of social media, it’s hardly surprising that it has emerged as a popular affiliate marketing channel as well.

Social media affiliate marketing helps brands reach their target audience on channels where they’re most active. And by leveraging social media influencers as affiliates, brands can convince consumers to try out their products or services.

Clearly, the question is not “should you use affiliate marketing?”, but “how can you use it right?”

Do you also want to run a successful social media affiliate marketing program but don’t know where to start?

Don’t worry, I’m here to help.

In this post, I’ll discuss five tips to create and run a successful social media affiliate marketing program that delivers results.

1. Set Up a Lucrative Affiliate Program

The first step towards using social media affiliate marketing to drive sales is to set up an affiliate program that attracts the right social media influencers.

Now there are plenty of good affiliate marketing tools available in the market today. This curated list by Attrock can come in very handy when you are choosing the right one for your business.

The key to success here is to offer a commission that social media influencers find lucrative.

You can offer a % of every sale an affiliate helps make, a flat rate commission per conversion, etc. And you need to be clear about what you consider conversion—purchases, link clicks, acquiring sales leads, newsletter sign-ups, or something else.

Ideally, if your goal is to drive sales, your conversion would be every time a customer purchases.

But how will you track conversions and offer payouts?

Use affiliate marketing software to run your social media affiliate marketing program. These tools will take care of conversion tracking and affiliate payouts, leaving you to focus on more critical tasks.

ShareASale, for example, is a popular tool that you can use to create and run your affiliate program seamlessly.

Image Source: ShareASale

2. Choose Your Social Media Platforms

The next tip for leveraging social media affiliate marketing right is to choose your social media platforms carefully.

You need to select platforms where your target audience is most active or where your brand already has a decent social media presence.

Another factor to consider is relevance. For instance, if you have an ecommerce brand and want to sell beauty products, LinkedIn and Twitter are probably not the best way to go, right?

However, if you are selling a B2B tool to manage business expenses, then LinkedIn is your best bet.

Lastly, think about the kind of content you want your affiliates to share. YouTube and TikTok are great for videos, while Instagram and Facebook are good for social media posts and stories.

3. Enroll the Right Social Media Influencers as Affiliates

Once you have shortlisted 1-2 primary social media platforms you want to target, the next step is to find the right influencers on those platforms.

The social media influencers you choose as your affiliates should be relevant to and in the same niche as your brand.

Here are some tips to vet and select the right influencers:

Check their reach and engagement metrics

See if the kind of content they typically create matches your brand’s personality

Check out their past brand collaborations and content performance

When you find the right social media influencers, introduce them to your social media affiliate marketing program and make a compelling pitch.

4. Create Clear Guidelines for Affiliates

Now you have your social media affiliate marketing program set up and a few affiliates ready to work with you.

The next step is to set clear guidelines on how they’re supposed to promote your products, dos and don’ts, and other brand guidelines.

Here are some things you should clearly communicate to your affiliates:

The rewards and payment structure, and schedule

Your goals/objectives and how you count conversions

The kind of content you expect them to share

Any other dos and don’ts pertaining to your brand voice

How you want them to disclose your partnership

Check out how this influencer clearly discloses their affiliate partnership with Glossier while promoting the ongoing offer.

Image Source: Instagram

If are specific about content, you can provide them with the framework. For example, if you are running a special affiliate program for Christmas, you can create Christmas email templates that the influencers can personalize and use.

When you’re all set, give each affiliate a unique affiliate link that you can use to track conversions. Also, ask them to use link shorteners to beautify those links when promoting your products on social media.

Keep tabs on the latest ambassador marketing trends to learn how other brands are leveraging social media influencers to drive sales.

5. Track Performance and Improve Your Strategy

The last step in this guide on using social media affiliate marketing to drive sales is to track the performance of your affiliate program and make improvements.

You can use social media marketing tools or affiliate marketing tools with analytics capabilities to do this.

Some key things to track include:

How much sales your affiliates are helping you make

Which affiliates are performing well and which aren’t?

What type of offers get you the most boost in conversions?

Which social media platforms or types of content drive the most leads?

Continually monitor the performance of your social media affiliate marketing program and make improvements.

Ready to Leverage the Power of Social Media Affiliate Marketing?

Hopefully, by now you have a clear understanding of how to run a successful social media affiliate marketing program.

The two pillars of your affiliate marketing program are the right influencers/affiliates and a good affiliate marketing platform. If you get these right, the rest will fall into place.

So, what are you waiting for?

Follow these tips and take your social media affiliate marketing to the next level. Good luck!

