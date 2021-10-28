Share the joy













5 Tips to Help Build an Invaluable SMS Subscriber List

No matter what the nature of your venture might be, there is a good chance you have already taken significant steps to build a solid email subscriber list. There is also a good chance that this list has paid dividends. It is far less likely, however, that you have an efficient system to capture phone numbers to add to your SMS subscriber list. There is a reason that successful politicians put so much effort into political SMS campaigns: about 90% of text messages are looked at within just a few minutes of receiving them. If you compare this to email, the response you get from SMS will be faster (people may only look at their email a few times a day), and far more active (few people will actually open an email, but an SMS is a different story).

If you have not already taken steps to build a SMS subscriber list, now is the time to start – and these four tips will go quite some ways towards getting you headed in the right direction for your specific venture.

Tip #1: The checkout screen is where you will find the highest quality leads

While this should not come as a shock, it is amazing how many ventures fail to take advantage of the fact that they have a customer who is as interested as they can be – after all, they just bought something! Leads like these are invaluable, and you can use the checkout screen to provide significant incentives for the customer to opt-in.

The sky’s the limit as far as the number of ways to go about doing this, but surely one of the most effective is to offer a small discount to the customer at checkout for providing their mobile phone number. If a customer sees the exact amount of money they can save, right here and right now, by simply providing a phone number, it makes it far easier for them to decide to do so. The key is to make sure the entire checkout process is as mobile-friendly as possible (after all, if they are going to provide a SMS number, there is a good chance they will do so from their phone).

Tip #2: Look into popup SMS tools

There are two main advantages of using a popup SMS tool. The first is speed and simplicity. These tools are more or less ready to go out of the box, and you will not have to worry about the headaches that come with building and maintaining your own mobile-friendly data collection tools. The second is that some of these tools will ensure that your data collection is TCPA, CCPA, and CTIA compliant. Navigating compliance issues can be especially difficult for smaller ventures that cannot afford an army of lawyers to review every sales and marketing decision. A good rule of thumb is the smaller your venture is, the more likely you should use a ready to go popup SMS tool.

Tip #3: Leverage your existing social media

Your social media presence should already be a great driver of customer engagement and traffic. Really, what you are doing by leveraging your existing presence is meeting customers where they are. Social media is where your customers are most likely to seek to engage with you, and an engaged customer is obviously an invaluable lead. Needless to say, if your social media presence leaves something to be desired, this is an area you will likely have to upgrade before you can fully benefit from any other marketing activities.

Tip #4: Use creative variations of keyword campaigns

Keyword campaigns have a proven record of being effective, but only if used properly. Most people will only send a text if they see that will be of immediate benefit to them. After all, text messages are an inherently immediate form of communication. One of the cleverer ways I have seen savvy marketers using a version of the classic “Text ABC to 555555” is to use the SMS itself as a way to interact with a presentation. For instance, one presenter at a conference asked audience members to text them questions about the presentation, which he then responded to in real time. With a little imagination, it is not hard to see the many ways this twist can be adapted to any scenario where a lead might want to get in touch with you at the very moment they are in.

Tip #5: Combining strategies often creates a whole greater than the sum of its parts

This simply means that by combining a few of the above strategies in the same campaign, it is frequently the case that you will get more leads than you would have had you launched the campaigns separately. So, for instance, you could use a popup SMS tool (Tip #2) within your existing social media campaign (Tip #3). This leverages the power of your social media presence while, at the same time, leveraging the efficiencies introduced by a tried and tested popup SMS tool. The result is that the benefit to your venture is not to be found by adding the advantages of each strategy together; rather, it is found by multiplying them.

To succeed in today’s crowded and complex marketplace, it is imperative that marketers use every available avenue to connect with customers and drive traffic. Given that we live in the age of the smartphone, SMS contact lists are essential for any worthwhile marketing strategy.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

