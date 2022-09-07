5 Social Media Tips to Boost Sales Your Small Business Sales

Share the joy

Most businesses aim to craft viral posts in a bid to grow their clout on social media and drive leads and sales. And for this reason, it’s essential that you leverage the best tips to grow your business on social media by driving engagement.

But here’s the thing creating brand awareness isn’t enough. You need to develop a powerful strategy and funnel so that your social media marketing efforts also lead to lead generation and sales.

So, here are 5 social media tips that will help you create a strategy that you can use to achieve your goals and more.

5 Social Media Tips that Will Boost Your Small Business

Put these social media tips into action to take your business to the next level.

1. Build Relationships

Building strong relationships with your audience is one of the most critical social media tips for growing your presence online.

When you have a strong bond with them, it builds their trust in your business and makes it easier for you to convert them into customers.

Start by making sure you communicate with your followers by responding to their comments, reviews, tags, questions, and direct messages. This can go a long way in building deep and positive relationships with them.

Responding to your audience makes them feel heard and valued. It builds trust in your small business and helps you create a loyal following, which can translate into more sales.

Additionally, when you create engaging content, your audience will be more likely to follow your page and share your posts. This, in turn, can increase your reach and boost your lead generation as there’ll be more people who’ll be willing to sign up for your email newsletter list.

2. Be On the Lookout for New Opportunities

It’s crucial to be agile when it comes to marketing. You should regularly look out for new opportunities on social media to drive your growth.

You should find and track conversations on social media that are related to your niche.

Content curation tools like Buzzsumo can help you find the right content. You can curate the right content that you need for your campaign.

If, for instance, you’re in the cosmetics industry selling cruelty-free products, you can track all mentions of cruelty-free cosmetics.

Once you find these conversations, here is what you can do:

Join these conversations and offer valuable contributions. Showing your expertise in the field can attract quality prospects.

Actively reach out to the people involved in the conversation. Building these connections can help you develop a community and even find potential customers.

Track them regularly to find influencers, sentiment around your brand, the latest trends in your industry, and more.

When you actively engage in conversations around your industry, people will also notice your brand and start visiting your profile.

If you’re looking to make money from your services on Instagram, it’s important to track your engagement and know when your fans are most active.

3. Diversify Your Content

One of the best social media tips to grow your small business online is to get creative with your posts.

You should mix up the type of content you publish.

For instance, it’s okay to post what makes your brands or products great. But you can mix it up with other types of content like educational content.

Additionally, you can try different content ideas like live sessions, Q&A sessions, polls, giveaways, behind-the-scenes, quizzes, infographics, games, expert interviews…the list is endless.

You should also involve other people in your content.

Encourage your audience to use a content brief that is related to your brand and share that on your profile to motivate them to create it regularly.

You can also partner with influencers and get them to create branded content. People will trust the word of their favorite influencer or a buyer like them more than they would trust the marketing message of your brand.

Switching between branded content, promotional content, inspirational content, and entertaining content will humanize your business and that can boost engagement.

4. Optimize Your Videos

Video is a powerful marketing tool — a resounding 86% of businesses use it due to its effectiveness.

Image via Wyzowl

What makes it so powerful?

People love videos. There are over 3.26 billion digital video viewers in the world, providing you with a massive target audience.

Image via Statista

Additionally, videos are 2x more likely to be shared than any other form of content. And that statistic should speak volumes about how effective videos can be to grow your clout on social media.

5. Track Your Metrics

The last of our social media tips audit your social presence regularly.

You’ll not know if your efforts are working until you set goals and use the right metrics to track your progress towards them and gain strategic insights.

These insights can help you understand what’s working and what’s not. Based on them, you can determine what needs to be done to improve your social media marketing strategy and its results.

Metrics you can track include:

Reach and impressions

Engagement rate

Follower growth rate

Increase in brand mentions

Click-through rate (CTR)

Referral traffic

You can use A/B testing to test how each variant of your posts performs. This can help you find the best one out of the lot.

Put These Social Media Tips Into Action

Social media provides a great platform for businesses to build and grow their audience. It can be a valuable lead generation and sales channel too.

To make the most out of it, you should concentrate on building relationships, diversify your content, create more videos, and track your progress regularly.

By implementing these social media tips well, you’ll be well-placed to fast-track your growth on social media.

