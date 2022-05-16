Share the joy

5 Reasons Why Your Online Training Program Isn’t Working

Employee training is the key to a successful business. If employees are trained properly, they will be better able to contribute to organizational growth. Planning, designing, and implementing an online training program isn’t an easy task. It requires money, time, and effort equally. Sometimes even after a lot of hard work, the online training program fails to impart the right knowledge and skills to employees and hence fails to meet business goals as well.

Often, organizations fail to understand the reasons for such failures because of their inability to identify the early signs and reasons for the failure of online training programs.

Here are reasons why your online training program isn’t working.

Poor user interface

If you’re still using an old online training delivery tool, then this might be the reason why your employees feel so disconnected from their eLearning courses. Simply providing new and relevant information to employees isn’t enough. You need to ensure that the user interface is in tandem with the recent technological changes in the eLearning industry.

Use an LMS like TalentLMS to provide an excellent user experience to employees.

Lack of engagement with eLearning content

Gone are the days when employees were satisfied with their eLearning resources which were mostly in a text-based format. As more and more millennials are becoming part of the workforce, it is important to cater to their needs.

Use authoring tools like Articulate storyline 360 to create content resources that offer a mix of videos, animations, case studies, audios, podcasts, etc to make eLearning more engaging and fun.

For instance, animations can be used to explain complex topics. On the other hand, podcasts can be helpful to auditory learners. Similarly, online instructors can upload pre-recorded videos in the online digital library which can be accessed by the employees anytime and anywhere.

Bulky information

Creating and delivering information to employees is a strenuous task. It takes a lot of effort on the part of the L&D team and online instructors to create eLearning content for employees. But creating eLearning content is not sufficient, the size of information or eLearning content matters, too.

A bulky or lengthy piece of information makes employees run away from the training. Also, reading, analyzing, and processing bulky information is in itself very challenging.

Hence, you need to make sure that you use the microlearning approach in designing and developing eLearning content. When the information is available in smaller chunks, it will enable learning on the go. For example, a five minutes video on compliance training will be more accessible and useful to employees than a fifty minutes video.

Lack of real-world application

Today, millennial employees are always hungry to consume information. But if such information is not applicable in real life, they will not be motivated to learn. In such a situation, they will not value your training programs and will skip them frequently.

Hence, you must communicate with your employees why they should go for a specific eLearning course and how it can be useful to them in the future.

For example, employees undergoing AI training can be provided with a short video explaining how AI technology can be used in education, healthcare, agriculture, etc. When employees see the real-world application of their online training, they will be prompted to complete their online training on time with full dedication.

Wrong assumptions

One of the biggest problems with the L&D team and eLearning project managers is that they create online training programs and then forget about them. They assume that since employees are attending virtual classes and accessing online training material, their online training program is going well. However, such wrong assumptions can put you in trouble.

The best online training programs are those which are tested, measured, and adjusted regularly to keep training on track. You must keep checking that all the elements of the eLearning platform are functioning well. If you identify a problem, then fix it immediately. Be open to taking feedback from employees to know their experience.

Conclusion

If your online training program isn’t working, look deeper and identify the issues. Once you identify the problem, try fixing it. Just because your online training program has failed or is about to fail does not mean that you can’t train employees effectively. Some minute changes as mentioned above can give a new life to your eLearning programs.

