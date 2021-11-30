Share the joy













5 Reasons To Use Bulk Text Messaging

If you’re looking for a superb method of increasing your reach and improving communication, look no further than the humble text message. While many of us use text messaging daily in our personal affairs, there’s actually quite a bit of value to using it as a business or promotional tool. Whether you’re trying to communicate with your colleagues or get a particular message across to potential leads and existing customers, a text message is a powerful tool in accomplishing such goals. But in order to be effective, you need to figure out a way to use it in meaningful ways. That’s what integrating a bulk text messaging solution or service into your communication tool set can really come in handy. Here are five reasons to use a bulk text messaging solution and your business today.

Marketing And Promotions

Using bulk text messaging for marketing and promotions is a time-tested method of utilizing this powerful communication device. Unlike email and social media campaigns, a text message is a much more powerful communication tool when it comes to marketing. The open rates on marketing messages via text are usually much, much higher than any email (close to 98%). Furthermore, text messaging is a trustworthy communication tool that many people will use, often favoring it over other communication methods. You need to engage your customers, send them information that is relevant to them, and promote your products in a way that will actually generate impressions that lead to actual conversions. Texts are also a great way to improve subscription and opt-in rates for services, mostly because they’re easy for the customer to follow through with the conversion.

Personalization

Just because you’re using bulk text messaging to communicate with a mass audience, doesn’t mean the messages need to be devoid of personalized content. Personalization is a great way to connect with customers. Sometimes, personalization can be achieved by using a template. An SMS template is simply a pre-written or designed message template you can use to customize for your recipients. You can also send birthday wishes, mark important occasions, or other personal touches in conjunction with your marketing strategy to give back to your customers in a meaningful way. This could be as simple as sending a promo code to somebody along with a birthday wish in one of your messages. Sort and tag your contacts to figure out which of them have a birthday on the same day or week and follow through with this type of marketing promotion. This is only one example of what you can do with this type of technology. Personalization through mass texting isn’t always simple, but a good software solution makes it easier to reach a wide audience while also maintaining a bit of that human touch.

Specialized Business Communication

Outside of using mass text messaging for marketing purposes, it has plenty of useful applications in business communication. Utilizing a secure mass texting service helps improve your business communication on special projects, interoffice alerts, and more. Imagine you have a deadline coming up and you need to schedule text messages in advance to specifically cover aspects of the project. The mass text service can help with this through scheduling tools and templates. This eventually saves plenty of time and energy, enabling you to focus on the project that really matters. It’s also easy to extend the lines of communication to other companies or other collaborators on the project that can help reign in the communication to the point that you’re actually able to complete everything promptly and with a high level of efficiency.

Communication With Peers

Do you need to collaborate with peers and colleagues, but don’t really have the time to get on the phone or meet in person? What if you work remotely and have to communicate via video conferencing and email? Don’t despair. Bulk texting is a more than suitable form of communication to use in these situations. It’s easier to get in touch with your colleagues via a text message than it is to try to call them on the phone or wait for them to respond to an email. Using text messaging software, you can actually sort your contacts by business role and send group texts easily. This improves overall communication while allowing you to also track conversations in real time. That means you can know when somebody reads a message or replies to it so that you can get back in touch with them quickly. This type of communication is more conducive to productivity and creates a better environment overall.

International Communication

Sometimes, the need to communicate goes beyond the borders of your city. They can even go beyond your state and your country. International communication is entirely possible with a mass text messaging solution. When you’re trying to make an impact on the global scale, you need to be able to talk with other business leaders and colleagues across the globe. By utilizing the same tools provided by the mass text message service, you can make a global impact while creating better communication with everyone from your customers to colleagues across the globe.

