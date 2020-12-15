5 Practical Ways to Enhance Data Security in a Remote Workforce

Your company recently transitioned to remote operations amid the pandemic to keep employees, customers, and the communities you serve safe. Though it took some time to adjust, you’ve managed to develop a system and acquire tools that allow you to complete daily tasks and manage virtual teams. Seemingly out of nowhere, you receive an influx of calls from customers claiming that their accounts or personal information were compromised.

Wanting to resolve the issue, you investigate to pinpoint the root cause. Much to your dismay, you discover that one of your employees logged into the company’s system on an open internet source, making way for a cyberattack. This unfortunate news goes public, sparking consequences ranging from fines and penalties to lawsuits and a ruined reputation.

1) Making the Switch Left Data Exposed

Believe it or not, this scenario has become a reality for businesses in a wide range of industries. Trying desperately to keep their business afloat amid a national health crisis, they failed to assess components like data security. With employees working from home using personal devices, there were many openings for pertinent information to become compromised. As a result, companies had to invest a lot of money to compensate victims, cover fines and penalties, and restore their reputation.

2) Enhancing Data Security

With millions of people working, learning, shopping, and researching over the internet, hackers are working around the clock to acquire data. Now, more than ever, businesses need to vamp up their security efforts to keep company, employee, and customer information safe. Fortunately, there are practical data protection solutions you can use.

3) Antivirus Software

One of the basic forms of protection against cybercrimes is antivirus software. It blocks hackers from infecting computing devices and systems with ransomware and malware. When trying to protect sensitive data ranging from financial records to customer contact information, you want to ensure that you invest in the antivirus software that offers the most coverage.

While you may have business-grade antivirus protection on your company computers, the same cannot be said for the personal computers, laptops, and mobile devices your remote teams are using during the pandemic. You can remedy this issue by covering the software’s cost for your employees to use on their personal computers.

4) Enterprise Data Wiping Software

To reduce security risks, businesses distributed company-issued computing devices for their remote teams to use. While this strategy resolved certain productivity and security issues, it wasn’t foolproof. Once the devices became outdated or damaged, companies had to figure out a secure way to eliminate the data on the hard drive completely.

Enterprise data wiping software offered by companies like White Canyon Software provided a solution by erasing data from the hard drive. This way, old computers could be stored, donated, or thrown away without the risk of a data breach.

5) Cybersecurity Training

Many security breaches could be avoided if employees were adequately informed. Educating remote teams on the importance of data protection and internet safety in the wake of the pandemic is crucial. They should learn about the most common cybercrimes, what to look out for, and how to prevent it from happening to them.

While in-person meetings aren’t safe now, you can use several digital platforms and tools to train your staff. You can have your IT department put together a manual, PowerPoint presentation, or instruction video to distribute to remote workers. There’s also the option to look for free and affordable courses and resources online that teams can access. Upon completing the training, have your staff sign a statement that they understood and abide by the rules.

Thanks to modern technology, businesses could transition to remote operations and continue providing products and services to consumers. As you can see from the above scenario, going digital put company data at risk. The only way to safeguard your company, employees, and customers when cyberattacks are at an all-time high is to utilize resources like antivirus software, data wiping software, and cybersecurity training.