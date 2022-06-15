Share the joy

5 Great Promotional Items To Use As Giveaways

Are you looking to generate leads, increase conversion rates, and obtain the best possible ROI from your marketing strategy? Of course, you are! All it takes is shifting some marketing paradigms and thinking way outside the box! Okay, that’s enough with the industry jargon. Marketing your brand effectively can be a challenge under the best circumstances. Sometimes it requires nuance and a soft touch, while at other times it might require rethinking an entire campaign. Your mileage will vary at your particular organization, but the point remains the same: you need a solid marketing strategy that engages with customers. Sometimes the best way to do that is with a giveaway or a custom item featuring your look. Here are five suggestions to use for this purpose.

Pens

Pens are an ideal giveaway item because they are small, convenient, and inexpensive. A pen with your name and contact information can go a long way toward generating interest in your company. Anyone who works in some sort of professional capacity is going to use a pen and people still use pens on a daily basis. That makes them a versatile item they can be worthwhile as a giveaway. By putting your name and logo on them, you can build brand awareness and generate a friendly vibe among your customers. They’re also incredibly inexpensive to purchase in bulk, making them a wonderful deal overall for promoting your brand.

Coffee Mugs

The worldwide love affair with coffee shows no signs of abating any time soon. Coffee mugs are like the ultimate promotional item, with many different types and styles available. They increase brand awareness, and they play off of something that’s universal colon coffee consumption. When you emblazon your logo over a cool coffee mug, people are going to remember who you are. You can also use them to show appreciation for valued guests, add them to gift baskets, and even sell them. They’re also ideal for trade shows! People will come to your booth because of the novelty of seeing their favorite bean-based beverage being served in a custom logo mug. When you want to help increase your business and brand awareness, coffee mugs are a wonderful way to go.

Water Bottles

When giving away promotional items, sometimes you can’t go wrong with a water bottle. Everyone needs to drink a certain amount of water every day for health reasons. Water is also essential for remaining hydrated, so you don’t get sick and for helping to keep in shape and lose weight. Customers will appreciate having a handy water bottle available to them while your business can generate interest through placing its logo on any promotional water bottles it sells or gives away. Bottles can come in different volumes, with 16 to 24 oz is probably being the most common. They can also have different types of lids or straws depending on customer preference and what you would choose to provide. Finally, they can be made from BPA free plastic, glass, stainless steel, or aluminum. Costs are going to vary based on the type of material you choose, but you can definitely reinforce the quality of the item by going with a metal or glass bottle over a plastic one. Ultimately, the choice is yours so decide what you want to provide to your customers and choose accordingly. Customers tend to keep free water bottles for a year or more (maybe even longer), providing ample time for your marketing message to build brand awareness over time.

Reusable Bags

Just like water bottles, reusable bags are a popular choice for giveaway items. What makes them so popular and amazing? It’s simple, really. They can be made from various renewable resources such as hemp, they feature different styles such as zippered or pocket bags, and they can be washed for the express purpose of reusing them. That makes them a little bit more eco-friendly and much better for the environment than plastic bags for carrying items from the store. Offering reusable tote bags at your business can be a great way to engage with your customer base. It also shows your dedication to saving the world, keeping prices low, and giving them something in return for their patronage. The best part about reusable bags is you can customize them anyway you please, meaning you can add different and diverse logos to certain bags to provide a cool promotional item with which your customers can regularly engage.

Stationery

Believe it or not, stationery makes a great gift. Everyone needs to write something down once in a while. Stationery and post-its are ideal for this purpose. They fit anywhere and can easily be placed in an area where you can access them to write down important details. Stationery is also incredibly inexpensive to produce and give away. By positioning your logo and business information on the stationery, you can create brand interest and awareness every time someone uses the pad. People who receive notes on your stationery might grow interested in your brand and come to see you. Ultimately, something is simple as a notepad can help improve your marketing while making your customers happy with a free gift.

