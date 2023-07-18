Share the joy

5 Free Instagram Caption Writing Tools to Boost Your Reach

A perfect video or photo on Instagram is as good as the caption that accompanies it.

Catchy Instagram captions have the power to make your followers feel more connected with your brand, which can encourage greater engagement on your posts and boost your reach.

Furthermore, well-written captions can help your audience understand your brand and products better.

But, crafting engaging captions with the right balance of creativity and sales potential can be challenging.

What if there was an easier way to write killer captions like your expert copywriter could do but in a quicker and automated way?

That’s what Instagram caption writing tools can do for you.

Also known as caption generators, Instagram caption writing tools leverage AI and machine learning algorithms to generate great captions in less time.

Want to discover the best tools to create engaging Instagram captions?

Let’s get started.

1. Flick AI Caption Generator

Want to craft catchy Instagram captions 10X faster than ever before?

Here Flick AI caption generator can help you to generate the enagaging captions for your Instagram posting.

As a marketer, you understand how a great Instagram caption can help to instantly grab your audience’s attention, add context, and boost engagement.

But then, your hands are already full.

From creating content, finding hashtags, and building a community by responding to comments there is more that you’re required to do than you can imagine. And hiring an expert copywriter can be expensive.

Instead, with Flick’s free caption generator for social media, you can easily create captivating and thoughtful captions for your Instagram posts in record time.

The tool generates captions based on your post topic and description.

What’s more?

You don’t have to struggle brainstorming topic ideas since Flick’s brainstorming tool can do it for you as well.

Just enter your preferred topic, specify the length, writing style, and point of view, and hit the Generate Caption button and the tool will do the magic for you.

Price: Flick offers a 7-day free trial. Pricing starts from $11 per for users per month.

2. Instasize

To improve your social media presence, you need to post beautiful content accompanied by engaging and attention-grabbing captions. But, this can be challenging and time-consuming.

Enter Instasize Instagram caption generator.

With this tool, you don’t need to waste time thinking of captions to write for your Instagram posts.

The tool creates unique captions for your photos in seconds. Use it to generate witty, inspirational, or funny captions and say goodbye to generic captions that don’t add any impact on your Instagram account.

What’s more, the tool offers tons of caption categories to choose from including Christmas, birthday, dog, girls, funny, fun, sexy, wedding, and more.

Generating Instagram captions with this tool is simple. Just:

Describe your type of caption in a few words or a short sentence and choose the tone that matches your post

The AI-powered caption generator will auto-generate captions based on your description above

Copy and paste the generated caption into your Instagram post.

Price: Instasize offers a free trial and free version. Paid plans pricing starts from $4.99 per month.

3. CopyAI

Number two on our list of Instagram caption writing tools is CopyAI.

This free AI-powered caption writer can help you craft super-engaging Instagram captions that can drive more likes, comments, and followers.

Using the tool is simple. You only need to:

Describe your Instagram post

Choose a tone of voice

Based on these inputs, the tool will generate a list of Instagram caption ideas for you. From these, you can choose the one that best describes your content.

You can also add emojis. Additionally, you can click the Make More button to generate more captions.

The tool also allows you to copy the generated caption ideas to your clipboard so that you can export them to the platform where you want to use them.

If you want, you can save your favorite captions so that you can generate more captions based on the previously-created ones.

Pricing: CopyAI provides a free version for up to 2,000 words per month. Beyond that, pricing starts from $36 per month for unlimited words.

4. Mention

As a social media marketer, you already understand how great captions can make your posts shine, and boost your Instagram likes, comments, and followers.

And this is where Mention’s Instagram Caption Generator becomes helpful.

If you’re looking for an easier and quicker way to generate compelling and original captions, then try this tool.

With it, you can craft amazing Instagram captions in 3 simple steps:

Describe your Instagram post

Select a tone of voice

Copy the generated copy to your Instagram post

Price: Mention offers a 14-day free trial. Post that, you pay $49 per user/month.

Pro Tip: Pair this tool up with a headline analyzer like the one from Attrock to create Instagram ads for your business. The headline analyzer can help you determine if your ad’s headline will be effective or not.

5. Jasper AI

Are you looking to craft super engaging Instagram captions that drive action but aren’t sure where to begin?

Use Jasper’s AI-powered Instagram caption generator.

With this tool, you can write short, relevant, and actionable Instagram captions that attract your audience.

What’s more?

Jasper allows you to vary the tone of your captions. Plus, you can write as many Instagram captions in more than 25 languages in seconds.

Price: Jasper offers a 7-day free trial. Post that, you pay $49 per user/month.

Go and Shine on Instagram

These are the most powerful Instagram caption writing tools that can help you with engaging caption ideas to help you stand out from the crowd and boost your social media marketing game.

Try them one by one and choose the one that best suits your needs.

