5 Apps to Improve Phone Security

Imagine yourself without a mobile phone. Pretty sure, you can’t do it. Just the thought of losing your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy makes you anxious. Whether or not you have nomophobia, the fear of not having your phone, you can’t deny the fact that your mobile phone is part of you. You use it to accomplish your work, send vital data, or call a very important person for an essential business deal.

Whether you like it or not, mobile phones have become a necessity. They are more than just a device used to receive or place phone calls. Instead, they are also designed to store data, like passwords, emails, and so on. Your mobile phone holds some of the most vital details in your life. If they are captured by the wrong hands, it can turn your life upside down.

And because of how mobile phones are being used today, mobile vulnerability is now at an all-time high. Hence, the need to protect our mobile phones from those who are seeking to access them without our knowledge.

This is where mobile security comes in.

There are many ways to secure your phone and your online accounts. One is to protect them with a password.

Unfortunately, passwords alone are not enough to provide the utmost security. The reason for this is that most people choose easy-to-hack passwords. In fact, one of the most common passwords worldwide is “123456.” This password is not just used to unlock a phone, but it’s also utilized to log into emails and other online accounts. It’s no wonder billions of online accounts have been hacked because users choose to use simple passwords.

Thankfully, there are ways to avoid yourself being subject to hacking. Here are some apps you can download to your phone to improve its security.

1. Find My Device

It lets you ring or find your device remotely when you lose it. Now, if it’s stolen you can wipe its entire data and lock it remotely. It is easy to set up and you can log in to another mobile device to wipe data from your device so the thief won’t be able to use your data.

2. 1Password

This is an easy-to-use utility that syncs your passwords and data across all devices. It doesn’t only offer password organization, but it also supports multi-factor authentication. With this app, you can add multiple password vaults. Plus, it has autosave and autofill features. A truly versatile package that can store documents and notes in the vaults.

3. Twilio Authy

The importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) can’t be underestimated. It makes a huge difference to your mobile security and your online accounts. It’s one of the best tools to manage your 2FA codes. Adding new accounts and generating login codes are easy. This makes 2FA stress-free. It works with a host of accounts, like Google, Facebook, Evernote, etc.

4. Bitdefender Mobile Security

It offers premium class security and protection against antivirus for smartphones and tablet devices. It has an anti-theft feature that has no battery impact. It also protects phones against link-based mobile scams. It has a comprehensive list of protection features, such as cloud-based scanning, anti-virus protection, and many more. These features are a great way to make sure you have a flexible level of security for your mobile device.

5. LastPass

This app generates secure passwords. In that case, you don’t have to use the names of your exes or your birthday. It remembers the passwords for you and fills them into the password field each time you log in to your account. With LastPass, you don’t have to hit the “I forgot my password” button again.

These mobile apps are just a way for you to protect your data against a wide range of threats that aim to violate your privacy and take the information stored on your phone. The attacks on mobile phones aim to take your private details, like login information, bank information, etc.

Mobile security doesn’t only affect your everyday life, but it can also affect your productivity. And if you are using your mobile phones for your business, these mobile security apps become more vital.

Mobile devices can provide countless opportunities for you and your business. With these mobile apps, you can keep your data secure. You should not underestimate hackers’ skills as they can easily steal the data on your phone. Keep in mind that hacking doesn’t always mean stealing your username and passwords. Rather, it also means listening in on your conversations or hacking into the data stored on your phone.

Conclusion

Because of how you use your mobile phone for personal and professional reasons, you need to have healthy security habits. Devices are becoming more connected now. Thus, a breach in one can have domino effects. The options to have the perfect defense are endless. But you can start with the mobile apps mentioned above. You don’t need to be a genius to do this. You just have to download and install them on your mobile phone to ensure your information is protected at all times.

