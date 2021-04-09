4 Ways to Use Instagram Marketing to Increase Brand Awareness

With more than 500 million daily active users, Instagram is the prime destination for most marketers. Brands that are visible on the platform can grab the attention of this mammoth user base since 80% of them follow at least one business account.

But, building brand awareness through Instagram marketing is easier said than done. The competition is stiff and users are volatile.

Then what?

You need a sure-fire strategy to succeed on the platform. Luckily, I have just the right tips and tools for you in this post. Go through them carefully and use them in combination to get the maximum benefit.

How to Build Brand Awareness Through Instagram Marketing

With so many big and small players on Instagram, it’s a tough battleground for even experienced brands. But, with the right approach and mindset, your brand can grab and retain attention on the overcrowded platform with ease.

Here are four proven tactics to help you achieve this aim:

1. Maintain Consistency

Presenting a consistent brand image helps people remember your brand and associate it with certain things. That’s why it’s critical that you speak in the same voice across channels and follow a uniform style while creating content.

The aim is to create a lasting impression on consumers by presenting them with uniformly-styled content again and again. Branding consistency not only helps build brand awareness, but it has also been proven to increase revenue by 33%.

So, adhere to your brand style guides while creating content for your social media accounts. To keep your colors and styling consistent, you can use photo-editing software like Canva.

Want a real example?

Then, check out the grid of Nike’s Instagram page. Every post is brand-centric, but not salesy. They use dark hues and human figures to catch attention and connect with people.

Image via Instagram

Even when they post food pictures (like the one below), they never forget to put their brand front and center. With nearly one million likes, you can see that people really loved the shoe-inspired waffles.

Image via Instagram

2. Harness the Power of Hashtags

Branded hashtags can propel your brand to the social media hall of fame faster than anything else.

How?

Custom hashtags can:

Showcase your brand’s uniqueness.

Improve your content’s reach.

Boost your visibility in the right circles.

Help you in performance tracking.

So, put on your creative hat and start crafting your own hashtags. If you don’t have the energy to do it all on your own, use tools for hashtag generation. These tools can analyze the potential of hashtags on your wish list before you start using them.

Need inspiration?

Lays created a custom hashtag, #DoUsAFlavor, to encourage their fans and customers to vote for their favorite flavors. This way, the brand was able to bring attention to their brand and connect with their audience meaningfully.

Image via Instagram

3. Collaborate with Influencers

No list of the best Instagram marketing tips would be complete without mentioning influencer marketing.

Why?

Because Instagram is the favorite platform of many influencers and their audiences alike.

So, how can you leverage influencer marketing to boost your brand awareness? Hire influencers to spread the word about your brand and create a positive brand image.

Have them create sponsored reviews and posts that show your brand in a positive light. Encourage them to share pictures of themselves using your products/services.

Image via Instagram

Since influencers’ audiences generally trust them, they are bound to start trusting your brand as well. You just can’t hope for the same reach, exposure, and credibility on your own.

Is there a catch?

Yes, there is. The influencers you partner with become like your brand ambassadors, so you need to select them wisely. If you pick influencers who don’t have clout among your target audience or have the wrong voice or values, the move can backfire massively.

It’s always a good idea to use influencer marketing software to find well-matched influencers for yourself. Not only are these influencers experts in their fields, but also have verified followership and engagement numbers. So, you can trust them with your brand’s reputation.

4. Grow Your Followership

To put your brand in front of more people, you need to grow your follower counts. But beware not to use black-hat growth-hacking tactics like joining engagement pods and using Instagram growth services.

Then what?

Post at optimal times (between 8 AM and 9 AM and at 12 PM, according to CoSchedule).

Poach your competitors’ followers.

Encourage people to follow you.

Use geotags to grab the attention of local users.

Be on top of Instagram trends at all times.

Run contests and giveaways.

Once you have earned a substantial number of followers, post engaging content that your followers will love to reshare. This way, you won’t have to work too hard to gain new followers.

Ready to Boost Your Brand Awareness Through Instagram?

Instagram marketing is not for the faint-hearted. But, the returns are too big to take lightly. The tips and tricks mentioned above can help set your brand apart from your competition. Make them a part of your overall marketing strategy and watch your brand’s visibility grow over time.

Can I help you with more social media marketing advice? Let me know which areas you find challenging by leaving a comment below.