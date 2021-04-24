4 Ways to Build Trust for Your E-Commerce Site

Source – Pixabay.com

Establishing trust with consumers is the most crucial element of building a successful business. In today’s online world of commerce, it is critical that potential customers feel that they are dealing with a company that makes their security a priority.

For e-commerce sites to build trust with their customers they need to optimize their security in the form of scan ID technology and security seals and make customers feel like their personal and financial information will be protected. Along with heightened security measures, making a real connection to customers can help you to build trust.

Transparency is one of the most important trust-building blocks. Consumers want to know that your company has nothing to hide and that you value their interest. Creating a website that pays attention to the needs of the consumer can help you to build long-term relationships with your customers. Let’s look at a few ways that you can build trust for your e-commerce site.

1) Secure Payment Gateway

With weekly reports of new hacking attacks and fraudulent cases, many consumers are understandably hesitant about sharing their financial information online. To ensure your customers that their information will remain safe, you need to begin with providing them with a trusted payment platform. Services like PayPal allow you and your customers worldwide to take advantage of a highly secure platform for commerce. Associating with a trusted payment gateway is an important part of building trust with your customers.

2) Genuine Reviews

Not all product and service reviews are created equal. It’s been a pivotal part of sales since the creation of commerce that word of mouth is powerful advertisement. Some less-than-reputable e-commerce companies will post reviews for which they have paid for a favorable endorsement. Although this method may seem like a valid way to draw in more interest, it doesn’t foster trust in your customers. Nearly 70% of customers say that they make their final decision about purchasing by reading the reviews. It’s important to embrace and share the true opinions of your customers to help build trust.

3) Security Seals

Customers want to be able to determine with just a glance if they are dealing with a trusted company. One of the best ways to draw in interest from customers is to display your trust badges with pride. Security seals are emblems that represent the aspects of your security measures. Adding trust badges from your antivirus platform, your payment gateway, and internet security measures can help reduce the perceived risk that customers feel they are taking when they use your e-commerce site.

4) Transparent Product Display

Many consumers have been disappointed when they receive a product that they have ordered online and end up with something that wasn’t a true representation. You want your customers to know what they are getting so that when they open their package they will feel like they have dealt with a trustworthy company. Professional photos, detailed product descriptions and functions, exact measurements, and video tutorials are all essential facts that should be included in your e-commerce website.

Building trust with your e-commerce customers can take time. By utilizing these tips including product transparency, adding security seals, listing honest reviews, and using a reputable payment gateway, you can begin to build trust that leads to success on your e-commerce website.