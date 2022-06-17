Share the joy

4 Ways Social Media Can Help Your Company Thrive in 2022

In 2022, you might face stiff competition if you own a company or operate one. You know other competing companies lurk, ready to snatch your clients or customers if they can offer them a better product or service. You need to do whatever you can to stay ahead of those competitors, or you might have to go out of business.

Using technology to help with your marketing can certainly help you stay relevant. That means using social media as well as a company website and other resources that a client would expect to see from you.

In this article, we’ll talk about why you need to use social media in 2022. Your company should find that it brings you a lot of attention if you utilize it correctly.

Social Media Generates Cold Leads

Salespeople still exist in 2022, but the methods they use to attract attention for particular companies and products look pretty different than they might have thirty years ago. For instance, back then, a salesperson working for a company might do cold calls to notify potential customers about a new service or product. The best salespeople could sell products that way using their persuasive tactics and friendly demeanors.

You don’t see much of that anymore. Instead, salespeople will use social media platforms to get the same brand penetration. In fact, 78% of salespeople outsell their peers using social media, and that should demonstrate to you this tool’s necessity in modern sales methods.

A salesperson you hire to work for your company might look at what social media platforms your target audience uses. They might use Meta, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and others. Once your salesperson determines that, they can craft some content that will hopefully get viewers interested in your products.

At that point, an individual might visit your website or search for your company or products online. If you can get them to download your app, visit your website, or otherwise interact with your company by entering your sales funnel, they might convert, which is what you want more than anything else.

You Can Use Social Media to Create an Ideal Customer Profile

If you have a marketing team or individual working for your company who knows all about social media and its many intricacies, they can do a lot for you. For instance, they might study your brand mentions on social media to do an ideal customer workup.

Creating an ideal customer profile involves gathering data on social media. You can learn what kind of person likes your products and company and talks about them. You might find out that person’s age, gender, ethnicity, income level, education level, and more.

The more you can learn about what kind of person buys or wants your services and products, the more likely you can market to them. Social media allows you to do that when your marketing team creates and studies the imaginary ideal customer to whom you want to market and sell.

Social Media Lets You Engage with Your Customers Directly

You’re going to have customers that don’t like your products or services sometimes. That always happens, and it always has. You can’t satisfy everyone all the time, and you’re occasionally going to get people complaining about something you made or sold them.

You have to figure out how best to handle that. At one point, a customer with a defective product or one they didn’t like might mail you an angry letter or call your company on the phone.

They probably won’t send you snail mail anymore, and most consumers don’t bother calling companies. Instead, they reach out to them on social media, hoping to get a response.

You need to respond when someone tweets at you on Twitter or uses some other social media platform to speak negatively about your products and services. If you respond quickly and satisfy the customer by refunding their money or giving them a replacement product, that enhances your reputation as a company that cares. It’s another way you can use social media to your best advantage.

Social Media Lets You Establish Your Company’s Brand Identity

As a company, you should know to hire someone skilled to handle your social media accounts. They can figure out what kind of social media accounts you should create based on which platforms your customers use the most.

You might have a single person handling all of your social media interactions, or you may need a whole team if you have a large company and many social media accounts. You probably don’t need to use all of them, or you’ll spread yourself too thin, but you might have as many as half a dozen accounts depending on what your clients or customers like and use.

Once you have those accounts up and running, your social media person or team can compose and post content in your brand’s unique voice. You want to think about what voice you want your company to project. Maybe you hope to seem funny and playful, or perhaps you’re going for romantic if you sell something like flower arrangements or jewelry.

Your social media’s brand voice should remain consistent. You don’t want to sound one way with a post and then sound completely different the following day. You’re trying to establish an identity in the same way all of your website copy should sound uniform.

The more you use social media to interact with clients, the more you can probably figure out new techniques with it. You’re bound to take a couple of missteps from time to time, but as long as you learn from any mistakes, you should do fine.

You can use social media to do things like announce sales you have coming up. You might use it to partner with influencers who can market your products for you. Social media is a tool with seemingly limitless possibilities for a savvy company that’s not afraid to embrace technology.



Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

