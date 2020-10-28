4 ways remote technologies are re-shaping the global workforce

COVID-19 pandemic has literally transformed ‘how’ employees work. The majority of the workforce now is working from home and this might be the case even after the pandemic ends. But remote work won’t be possible without the remote technologies such as Zoom video conferencing and Miro’s Online Whiteboard, which ensure users can productively collaborate with each other.

If this pandemic would have occurred in the 90’s when remote technologies and high speed internet were available to a few companies & organizations, it would have been a huge problem to allow remote work for the employees. But now everything is changing, big companies are not afraid, even Twitter’s CEO stated in May that his employees could work from home forever.



New technologies have made working from home popular and practical. These technologies allow us to complete the same job done regardless of where we are in the world. They allow employers and employees to contact one another at any time.

1) Team Collaboration

Remote team collaboration tools are helping businesses in allowing their team managers and members to collaborate virtually. An online whiteboard, for instance, is an effective tool, not just for marketing teams but also in educational setup. This tool allows students to interact with the learning material.

Apart from online whiteboards, video conferencing tools are also helpful in today’s setup. They allow remote workers to see and talk to one another in real-time. As long as each one has an Internet connection, they can have a face-to-face meeting without being physically present in the office.

2) Admin Tools

Remote workers don’t need to rely on their self-reporting skills. Workers can show their schedules, expenses, and activities to their admin with automation tools.

For instance, remote workers are using automatic time trackers to create accurate timesheets. Their top managers will know what they have accomplished. There are also scheduling apps that can book meetings intelligently.

3) Productivity Tools

Although there are pros to working from home, there are also cons that workers need to be aware of. One of them is that different elements can disrupt their productivity.

But they can still stay on track by using productive assistant tools. There are anti-distraction tools that can protect workers from being disturbed each time they receive an email so they can completely focus on their work.

4) Training Tools

Companies with a global or national workforce can use online remote tools to train their employees. Their workers don’t need to fly to another state to train a few employees on how to use a particular product or service.

There are various tools available that allow managers to train their employees without the need to be in the same room. Companies can also use webinar apps for pre-recorded pieces of training that their employees can watch each time they get lost in the process.

Conclusion

Working remotely was gaining popularity even before the pandemic and it may become a ‘norm’ post coronavirus. This is all possible because of the advances in remote technologies.

The workforce now has become more mobile and collaborative. They can stay connected no matter where they are. Adopting this kind of working policy won’t only help companies save money but it also allows its workers to have the freedom to work from anywhere they find appropriate.