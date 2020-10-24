4 Tools to Avoid Burnout While Working from Home

Heed to these tools and tips and you can avoid stressing out while you work from home.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Working from home was an excellent concept for some people who needed to be in their respective offices from 9 am to 5 pm. They fantasized about how they don’t have to wake up early so they don’t have to miss the train or bus that will take them to their work locations.

Then came COVID-19. The majority of companies told their employees to work from home to combat the spread of this virus. There’s no other option but to embrace the concept of remote working.

Even the most skeptical managers need to accept this dramatic change.

Now that most people are home-based workers, they could take a break and relax at any time they wish to. They can watch TV, bake a cake, visit their garden, etc.

However, as the days, weeks and months went by, people who are used to working in their offices are now feeling burned out.

They realized that working from home requires them to do their household chores and take care of their kids. They also feel disconnected from the world. Social isolation can contribute to burnout.

They don’t have co-workers to talk to if they feel overwhelmed with a task. Plus, their duties have doubled because their managers think that they could handle it since they’re working from home.

A report shows that 41% of remote workers experienced high-stress levels.

Fortunately, burnout is part of the transition. This, too, will come to pass. You may find it difficult to juggle your different tasks as you balance your family and work. But there are ways to fight exhaustion as you work from home.

Here are some tools that can help you avoid burnout WFH.

1. Organize Your Day with Scheduling Tools

You need to have a structure when you work from home. But you can’t have that without knowing what to accomplish in a day.

This is where to-do-list apps can be of great use. This type of app allows you to do all tasks more efficiently. You can drag and drop tasks, change their priority, reorder them, or add a due date.

When you use a to-do-list app, you can get more things done. It doesn’t matter what task you wish to accomplish. Managing it will be easy with the help of a tool.

There are plenty of to-do list apps on the market. One of them is Asana.

Asana offers a modern design and comes with a free version. It’s also rich in features. This isn’t a full-on software that helps you manage a project because it lacks a native time tracking feature. However, it’s already excellent in helping you manage your tasks and workflows.

And when you schedule a task on Asana or other tools, make sure that you include a “me time.” This is a time for you to nourish yourself.

Use it to take naps, drink coffee, or read books. It could be anything that can help you forget about work. It helps you recharge so you feel good about working again and accomplishing the remaining tasks.

2. Communicate with Colleagues

With so many tools out there to help you stay connected while you work from home, there’s no excuse for you not to connect with your team members.

Communicating with your colleagues regularly is also important to combat the feeling of loneliness, especially if you live alone.

One tool you can use is Skype for business. It’s a more traditional communication tool that can work smoothly with Microsoft Office.

Or you can use Zoom. This tool has become more popular during this pandemic.

And analysts are saying that this trend would continue even after this pandemic ends. The reason for this is that many companies may consider allowing some of their employees to work from home permanently.

Any video conferencing tool will do to help you communicate with your colleagues once a week or more frequently if you want. Don’t just talk about work. It’ll be like having a virtual coffee break.

3. Meditate

Meditation is a common self-care practice. It’s effective in reducing stress. Researchers found that meditating regularly can lower negative emotions, improve self-awareness, and help in managing stress, among others.

Unfortunately, it’s not easy to meditate, especially if you’re just a beginner. Thankfully, there’s an app for that.

Calm is a well-known app that includes a lot of guided meditations, stretching exercises, sleep stories, and breathing programs. Each guided meditation has a specific length of time. Some programs can last for 25 minutes while others are simply three minutes long.

It also includes sleep stories. They are bedtime stories that can help you fall asleep. However, if you’re using a free version, you can only listen to two bedtime stories.

I don’t think it offers free guided meditations. But the price is reasonable if you wish to sign up. Price starts at $14.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

Headspace is another app that you can use to help you meditate. It has Wake Up and Move modes that will guide you throughout your exercises to help in fighting fatigue.

Of course, these aren’t the only meditation apps you can download to your devices. There are plenty more you can find but these two are the most popular.

4. Exercise

It’s easy to forget to stay fit when you’re working from home. But you must never go through your day without exercising.

Regular exercise is proven to improve your mental and physical health.

You may be used to going to the gym. But most gyms now are closed.

However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t exercise at home. There are tons of apps out there that can make exercising at home a lot easier and more fun.

If you can’t afford to purchase an app, you can just go to YouTube and search for some workouts that you can do from home. You can even find walking exercises that can last for 30 minutes.

To build muscles, you can search for strength training exercises. If you have training bands, there are workouts on YouTube that show you how to use the bands.

However, if you want a more personalized workout, you can choose an app with a personal coach. But this requires a subscription.

Conclusion

Burnout is more common now because most people are working from home. But you don’t have to suffer. The tools mentioned above will help you find WFH more enjoyable.