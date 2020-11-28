4 Tips for Getting More Customer Reviews

How much influence do you think reviews have on your business? There’s always going to be a mix of positive and negative reviews on any social media site about every business, but are they really as important as some people think? Yes, they are.

It’s also important to note that you need to respond to negative reviews in a positive light if you hope to keep customers and attract new ones. If you’re struggling with getting reviews for your business, it might not be that you’re doing something wrong, it could just be that you’re going about it the wrong way. Below you’ll find a few tips to help you get more customer reviews for your small business.

1) Offer an Incentive for Writing a Review

Whether you’re looking into getting reviews on Facebook or upping reviews on your other social media accounts, you need to offer some type of incentive if you want people to take the time out of their busy schedules to write a review for you.

For example, when was the last time you proactively wrote a review for a product you purchased? Do you write reviews for every product you purchase? No, you don’t. Then you can’t expect others to write reviews just because they purchased a product, though there are some who do. While most people want to read reviews before purchasing a product or service, few want to write them for the products they buy.

From loyalty points to free e-books, there are plenty of incentives out there to choose from. Just make sure that you’re following the rules and guidelines so that what you’re doing is legal.

2) Make Your Review Button Easy to See

Online shopping is becoming more and more popular, especially in the face of the lockdowns and ongoing pandemic. Customers aren’t going to review a product that they have to hunt down a place to review it for. Make your review button bright and easy to see. With just one simple click over, customers should be able to leave a comment or review of their purchase. Easy with no muss or fuss is the best way to go. You already have social media buttons on your sites right, so why not review buttons on social media sites as well?

3) Ask for Customer Reviews

Many customers just don’t think about leaving a review for a product they’ve purchased. Now that online shopping is so popular, however, it’s become a really big thing. There’s nothing wrong with asking your customers to leave a review. If they’re happy with the product then they should have no problem with it. Of course, you don’t need to shove it down their throats, ask nicely if they would mind leaving a review, then let it go.

From texting their phones to word-of-mouth and reaching out through email, there are plenty of ways to ask customers to review your product and your business, you just have to do it.

4) Offer a Contest Entry in Exchange for a Review

If you’re already planning a contest on a social media site, it’s easy to offer a contest entry in exchange for an honest review of your product. Most people love challenges, and everyone loves to win, so they shouldn’t mind answering a few questions about the product they’ve purchased from your store in order to be entered into the contest. It’s an easy way to advertise, an easy way to get reviews, and everyone wins as well.

These are just a few of the best ways to get online reviews of your products and services. Make sure that you check the rules and guidelines of the site you’re asking for reviews on to be sure you’re not breaking any rules and then start getting the reviews you deserve.