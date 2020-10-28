4 Side Hustle Ideas in 2020 

Making extra money is vital in today’s economy. This post will talk about the top side hustle ideas in 2020 that you can try right away.

Why would you wish to begin a business if you’re already busy enough with your full-time job?

With the current economy, having an extra source of income can help your financial situation.

If you have multiple sources of income, you can use the extra money to pay off your debt. It’s one of the reasons many people are getting a side hustle.

Having a second job will help you cover your living expenses so you can quickly reach your goal of becoming financially independent.

On the other hand, if you’re not in debt, you can still use your second job to build wealth faster. Making extra money can boost your savings for emergency uses or up your investment accounts.

You can start one side hustle so you can begin earning extra money and pay off your debt. Then, you can add another side company until you can reach your financial independence.

So, if you’re ready to start building your wealth, here are the top side hustles ideas in 2020.

1) Sell an Online Workshop

If you love to teach online, then you can put together a workshop or an online course for your audience. With some passion and consistent effort, you can easily win over your audience.

However, before you start selling an online course as your side hustle, make sure that the course offers value to your learners.

You can create valuable course content by first identifying your audience.

By knowing who your target learners are, you will understand what kind of things they want to learn.

Do they want to earn a certificate or improve their essential skills? This is the kind of course that people will want to spend their money for.

When your course is ready, the next thing you must do is to find the right platform. There are numerous platforms you can choose from.

One of the platforms you can try is Udemy. It’s free to use but you need to give up 50% of your sale each time the platform brings in a student.

Udemy is ideal for those who are just starting to sell an online course. The reason for this is that you can easily build your course on its dashboard. Once you’re done, the course will be available to the platform’s millions of students.

However, if you don’t want to share your profit with anyone, you can just create your own site.

But creating your own site will need a huge investment up front. You also have to promote your online course everywhere.

2) Teach English

If you’re an expert in the English language, then you should try teaching non-English students online. Teaching English online as a side hustle can give you extra money that can help you start another venture.

How much money you can get?

It depends on the time you want to dedicate to your students. Some companies can pay you $22 an hour. But you can get incentives if you can take classes at the last minute.

One of the platforms you can sign up for to start teaching is VIPKid. The company has over 40,000 teachers around the world but it has more than 300,000 students. Its curriculum is based on US standards.

VIPKid is one of the most established ESL platforms. That said, you’re guaranteed to get paid.

Teaching is a rewarding job. It can also be a reliable source of extra income.

3) Earn from Your Instagram Account

Do you have a huge following on your Instagram account?

If you do, you can start monetizing it. But if you don’t have a significant number of followers yet, then it’s not too late yet to boost that number.

Before you can monetize your Instagram account, you need huge followers.

To gain thousands of followers, you must know how to create engaging content. Then, each time you post something, you must use hashtags. This will help the people you’re targeting to find your post.

Here’s What To Do To Gain Instagram Followers

You need at least 10,000 followers before you begin making money on your post. But, even if you only have 1,000 followers, you can still earn from your Instagram post.

All you need to have is to gain engaged followers. The more engaged your followers are, the more your feed will appear on Explore.

One way to earn money through Instagram is to sell an affiliate product. Depending on the product you sell, you can earn at least 10% for every sale. This will increase as the number of followers you have will also increase.

You can also advertise a brand product. If you have 1,000 followers, you can earn around $10. But how much you earn from advertising a brand product will depend on how popular your feed is.

Or you can sell your own product. You can sell t-shirts that you designed, for instance.

If you’re creating goods and items, selling them on Instagram can be an opportunity for you to turn your hobby into a side hustle.

4) Buy and Sell Websites

There are several websites out there that are up for sale. You can earn money from buying a website that has gained significant traffic.

Then, build it up a bit.

Hire designers to improve the site’s speed and overall appearance.

Boost its SEO so that it can gain enough traffic. No one will buy your site if it’s getting less than 5,000 visits per month.

Since you’re buying an old site, make sure to perform a site audit first. Here are the benefits of conducting an SEO audit.

Once the site becomes popular, you can sell it for profit. Or if you have gained more than 100,000 visits a month, you don’t have to sell it. You can improve it and start selling ads or affiliate products.

Conclusion

Earning extra money every month is a must for most Americans these days. When this pandemic ends, many people will lose their job.

But if you have multiple sources of income, you don’t have to worry about losing your job. You can finally pay off all of your debt with the help of these side hustle ideas in 2020.