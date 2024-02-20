Share the joy

4 Horrible Crimes Carried Out Using Social Media

Source – www.bbc.com

Almost eight in 10 businesses, a whopping 80%, use social media to engage with customers.

Considering that an estimated 4.9 billion people worldwide were on social media last year, you can appreciate the importance of incorporating social media into your marketing plans. Otherwise, you’re missing out on engaging with your target demographic where they hang out. And that’s akin to leaving money on the table, which is a no-no for any business.

While you can use social media to drive traffic to your site, stay in touch with customers, and win over new consumers, social media has a dark underbelly that can wreak havoc.

Continue reading to learn about four horrible crimes people commit using social media.

1. Catfishing

A catfisher is someone who creates a fake online persona for the purpose of deceptively luring someone into an online romantic relationship. Bad actors use social media for catfishing schemes that can leave unsuspecting victims light in the wallet, purse, or bank account. There’s also the embarrassment and public shaming that comes with being catfished.

Catfishing is a big problem, and around six in 10 cases occur in the U.S. Unfortunately, victims of catfishing often don’t realize the problem until they’ve lost a lot of money. It’s a crime that social media has breathed new life into since scammers can create effective online personas.

2. Doxing

Around 43 million people in the U.S. have experienced doxing, also spelled doxxing. It’s a type of cyberbullying in the age of social media where a bad actor spreads someone’s personal and private data, such as their name, phone number, residence address, workplace address, and more, without the person’s approval. Cyberbullies use this diabolical scheme to harass, harm, or intimidate someone, and social media is an effective way to carry out doxing attempts.

If you want to reduce the odds of this happening to you, carefully safeguard your personal data.

3. Identity Theft

Nearly one-third of Americans have experienced identity theft — and most victims are between the ages of 30 and 39. Unfortunately, social media makes it easier for criminals to commit ID theft. That’s one reason you need to be careful with how much personal information you post on your social media accounts.

Remember, too, that people you connect with on social media might not be who they say they are. So, you should be careful when adding “contacts” or “friends” who are actually bad actors seeking more victims. You might find it easier to only connect with people you know or use privacy settings to limit who can and cannot see your information.

4. Flash Mobs

According to one source, flash mob robberies have increased in recent years. The National Retail Federation estimates that flash mob events cost businesses around $700,000 for every $1 billion in sales. People plotting these schemes use social media to get many people to meet up at a specific location and time to commit robberies. After they commit their crimes, they disperse. But the targeted businesses deal with the fallout for much longer.

Social media is a great thing that has offered businesses a way to interact with their customers. But bad actors have found ways to use it for criminal activity. So, you’ll want to use social media for good while avoiding the potential negative uses of the technology.

If you ever face charges connected to a wrongful use of social media, talk to a criminal defense lawyer. You need to know what you’re up against and what comes next. Whether you have a legitimate explanation for what happened, can demonstrate that the incident was a misunderstanding, or made a bad mistake, a lawyer can help you deal with the situation.

