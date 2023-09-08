Share the joy

4 Essential Tips to Prevent Digital Eye Strain

From work and study to play — many daily activities are now digital. As our lives revolve more around digital devices, experts are seeing a rise in eye and vision problems related to screen use. Digital eye strain, or computer vision syndrome, is a result of prolonged screen use. This includes many devices often used at a close range from our eyes, such as laptops, computers, tablets, phones, and handheld gaming consoles.

Prolonged exposure to digital screens can lead to fatigue for the muscles in our eyes. Consequently, this strain can lead to headaches, blurry vision, and double vision. Digital eye strain is also associated with dry eye, as prolonged screen exposure reduces blinking — four times per minute instead of the average norm of 17 times per minute. Fortunately, there are ways to protect your eyes from this. Below, we’ll share four essential tips for preventing digital eye strain.

Wear blue light glasses

Blue light, emitted by the sun and artificial lighting, is known to cause damage to our retinal cells and other vision problems over time. Wearing blue light glasses helps protect your eyes from UV and harmful blue light emitted from both sunlight and artificial light sources, such as your devices. Blue light glasses can also help filter out those harmful rays when it’s too dim to wear regular sunglasses. If you’re already wearing glasses for vision correction, consider upgrading your lenses to blue light-filtering ones to prevent digital eye strain while correcting your vision.



Note that blue light filtering lenses have a slightly yellow tint to reduce the harm from bright screens and the blue light being emitted. While they function to protect your eyes, this is something to keep in mind if you need accurate color perception for work in the arts or design field.

Practice correct screen distance

Besides reducing blue light exposure, paying attention to the distance between yourself and your digital screens is essential. When watching or playing something on a digital screen, you may tend to hunch to get closer or see onscreen objects more clearly. This can exacerbate symptoms of digital eye strain if done frequently and over long periods. Thankfully, some digital devices have become privy to this concern. In a past post on Apple’s screen distance feature to be introduced in iOS 17, we explained the use of the iPhone’s TrueDepth feature to encourage users to move their device further away to prevent the development of myopia or nearsightedness.

Besides relying on built-in features from your devices, you should always be aware and intentional about your posture when using your digital devices. Correcting your posture and sitting upright will help your spine increase comfort and reduce the strain caused by the digital screen on your eyes.

Take breaks from the screen

The Canadian Association of Optometrists recommends the 20/20/20 rule — look away from the screen every 20 minutes, focus on an object at least 20 feet away, for at least 20 seconds. Doing this lets your eyes get their much-needed screen time break, preventing eye fatigue and digital eye strain, along with other symptoms such as headaches, difficulty concentrating, and squinting. Prolonged screen time can also lead to watery eyes, making you much less productive or effective at the screen.

Remember to take the time to look away from your screen. You can do this by leaving the room — without bringing your digital device— stepping out for some fresh air, practicing the 20/20/20 rule, or simply engaging yourself in other non-digital activities such as chores or meal time without a screen switched on.

Try eye drops

Finally, another essential item you may need to prevent digital eye strain symptoms is an eye lubricant or eye drops. As digital device use becomes increasingly commodified and necessary, the eye drop market segment has generated a revenue share of about 35% of the ophthalmic drugs market in 2022. At the same time, eye drop manufacturers are constantly innovating their products to increase their efficiency against prolonged screen exposure.

Another alternative to getting eye drops is reminding yourself to blink more often during screen use. It’s not uncommon for people to be so engrossed by an onscreen occurrence that they forget to blink or not blink often enough. By using eye drops and staying conscious of blinking, you can ensure your eyes stay lubricated for comfort.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

