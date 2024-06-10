Share the joy

4 Car Accident Myths People Shouldn’t Fall For

Nobody ever wants to find themselves in a car accident. But at one point or another, most people end up in this situation. Sometimes it’s minor and other times it’s a big deal. But regardless, you have to take these situations seriously.

Myth 1: If You Don’t Have Immediate Injuries, You Don’t Need to See a Doctor

You feel fine, just a bit shaken up. There’s no blood and no visible bruises, so skipping a trip to the doctor might seem reasonable, right? This is a common misconception. You might think you know your body pretty well, but not all injuries are immediately apparent.

“Adrenaline tells your body how to reallocate resources, causing the physical responses, one of which includes the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as your body’s natural painkillers,” Pinnacle Health Chiropractic explains. “With endorphin release, your after-accident pain may be partially or completely masked.”

Conditions like whiplash, internal bleeding, or concussions can take hours, even days, to present symptoms. By then, what could have been treated right away might turn into something more serious.

This is why it’s so important to get a medical evaluation after any accident, no matter how you feel. This visit ensures your health is not at risk while also creating a medical record. This can prove to be vital if you find yourself needing to make an insurance claim later.

Myth 2: Fault is Always Clear Cut in Multi-Vehicle Accidents

In the chaos of a multi-vehicle crash, it might seem obvious who was at fault. However, determining liability is often more complicated than it appears. Multiple factors like road conditions, each driver’s actions, and even vehicle maintenance can play into the final determination of fault. Assuming the fault can also impact how you handle the situation and could potentially harm your case if you admit blame at the scene.

Always wait for a proper investigation, and be sure to let the police and insurance investigators do their job. They will examine the evidence, speak with witnesses, and determine fault based on a review of the facts.

Myth 3: Insurance Companies Always Have Your Best Interest at Heart

While it’s comforting to believe that your insurer is on your side, remember that insurance companies are businesses first. Their primary goal is to minimize payouts and maximize profits. After an accident, you might find yourself dealing with adjusters who seem sympathetic but are skilled in tactics that could lead to a lower settlement than you deserve.

As attorney Steve Foley says, “It’s important to recognize that the insurance company handling your claim – whether it’s a no-fault claim or is filed against the negligent driver – is driven by profits. This means it will do what it can to limit your compensation.”

Be cautious about accepting the first offer from an insurance company. It’s often beneficial to consult with a legal professional who can negotiate on your behalf and ensure that your rights and interests are fully represented.

Myth 4: Rates Automatically Skyrocket After Any Accident

Many drivers believe that their insurance rates will immediately go up after any accident, regardless of fault. This fear can even lead some to not report an accident. However, this isn’t always the case. The impact on your insurance rates can depend on your driving history, your insurer’s policy on accidents, and who was at fault.

If you are not at fault, some insurers may not increase your rates at all. Each situation is unique, so it’s essential to report the accident and communicate openly with your insurance company. (This also speaks to a larger point, which is it’s important to understand your insurance policy and how it’s set up. You need to know what your insurance covers and how accident claims are handled.)

Navigating the Aftermath

Being involved in a car accident can be a stressful and disorienting experience. It’s easy to fall prey to common misconceptions in the moment. By arming yourself with the right information, you can navigate the aftermath more effectively and ensure a better overall experience for everyone.

The most important takeaway is to be detailed and thorough. Don’t gloss over things just because it feels like an inconvenience. Be smart, hire an attorney, and let the process play out.

