3 Strategies to Win Trivia Board Games

Trivia games are like any other indoor activity in which your knowledge is tested while playing the game. The success depends on how beautifully you play your turn while surprising your opponents. The key is in strategizing like a warlord.

The trivia board games generally include more than 2000+ questions & answers. Any person who memorizes all those questions and answers wouldn’t need to cheat or strategize. But, it might present you as a nerdy trivia fanatic. Well, if you don’t want to get into that mold, here are a few ways to tackle any difficulty level and ace it.

Follow these tactics for winning your next trivia game playing session with family or old buddies.

1) Studying Makes You More Knowledgeable

Trivia games require a lot of knowledge and skills. To acquire that knowledge, you need to study a bit. With different categories and questions in the trivia game, you can easily win if you have the right knowledge.

But, you don’t have to burn any midnight oil doing it. Just brush up your knowledge of the baby boomers era for the ’50s, ’60s, or ’70s trivia game.

2) Learn Important Statistics

Let’s understand this with an example. Sports is one of the toughest categories in any trivia board game. This category includes some of the craziest questions you can’t imagine, and even if you’re a sports lover, it may be challenging. There’s a slim chance that you will know the answer.

The sports category requires deep knowledge and proper study of relevant facts. It will not just have a generalized sports question but also includes some rare events that hardly got noticed in the newspapers. Furthermore, it will be difficult for you to simply jump on Wikipedia and just start studying everything about sports in the middle of a game.

That’s where popular sportsbooks come into the picture. Study about hockey, baseball, basketball, and athletics events in the Olympics. Without a doubt, there will be some information about the players whom you hardly recognize or about athletes whose stories are so remarkable. Still, with a glance at that information, you can probably win in the game.

Some of the most common questions of trivia board games may include ”Which basketball player did _____” or “The following Olympic athlete is from _____” or “The first women player to win the chess ____”. Sometimes, just learning about the different famous personalities from any field is enough to win the game.

Suppose you similarly want to go after the cultural category in the trivia games. In that case, learning about old statistics will improve your knowledge and increase your chances of winning the game. You can also surprise your friends/family with your incredible knowledge in this category.

3) Read the Quiz Book Properly

Studying and learning about statistics and information is great, but once you are ready to move ahead, reading a quiz book properly will make you the master. You can get a chance to practice a similar sort of question in the game.

The questions in the trivia board games from online stores like BoomAgain are written clearly and precisely with little clues and tricks hidden to lead you to the right answer. Some of the questions from the game may also be mentioned in the quiz book as a sample. You can use this book all the time to learn more. Read it while drinking coffee in the morning, having breakfast at work, or anywhere you get a spare second.

The more you read this sort of book, the more your mind gets involved in it, and you will think of the questions and answers as the way they’re going to be asked in the game itself. Studying for any trivia board game or quiz night at the bar means adding more pieces of information to your knowledge bank. If you haven’t read some trivia stuff, there is no way you’re going to win the game or have the idea of how to play it nicely.

The simplest trick is to study a little bit more from time to time and try to remember the information that can help you while playing the game.

You can additionally involve your friends or family members in the reading to make it more engaging and interesting. Just studying trivia is useless if you cannot recall it at the time of the game. Do not study with your opponent as you will only help them mop the floor later on.

Involve yourself in a better study and start surprising your friends and family who are your opponents in the game.