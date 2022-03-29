Share the joy

3 Essential Internet Resources for Buying Your First Home

Once you’ve reached a point in life where you’re in stable financial standing and you’re ready to settle down, you’ll naturally start to think about becoming a homeowner. While this process will give you a sense of security in the long run, it can be overwhelming to think about mortgages and everything else that needs to be considered when you first move into a property.



Thankfully, with the Internet at your fingertips, the difficult aspects of buying a house can be significantly simplified. To avoid getting overwhelmed, you should brush up on your knowledge about homeowning using these essential Internet resources.

Can I Get a Mortgage Online?

Unless you’ve won the lottery recently, you’ll need to get a mortgage if you want to buy a house. In the past, first-time buyers had no other option than to go to the bank and speak to a lender. While some might prefer face-to-face communication, this ultimately had numerous drawbacks. For example, you’d have to find time to visit your bank during working hours, which often isn’t feasible; additionally, you might find yourself drowning in paperwork.

Online mortgage brokers like Trussle have thankfully increased in popularity, and they mean you can handle the financial aspects of buying a house from the comfort of your couch at any time of your convenience. Through your phone or laptop, you can find out exactly how much you can afford to borrow by getting a mortgage in principle, which is essentially a credit check and eligibility assessment with 18 different lenders, accurately calculating your affordability. This is a useful starting point as it determines your limits financially and sets the bar for your property search, immediately filtering out properties that aren’t financially viable.

One of the other huge advantages to online brokers is that the initial checks are often provided at no cost to you. In addition, online brokers respond in a timely manner, which is massively convenient for modern working citizens who don’t have the time to chase up progress on their queries.

View a House at Home

In 2020, a staggering 97% of Americans used online resources while looking for a house to buy. There is an abundance of property websites out there, and they lay out all of the necessary information in an easy-to-digest manner. You can browse endless photos of your dream properties, and a lot of sites even offer full virtual tours. This is the ideal option for anyone with a very busy schedule, and it comes in handy if you want to move to a new area, but you can’t find the time to travel to viewings.

Scope Out the Area

A key consideration when surveying properties is the quality of the local area. Is there access to the essential amenities? Are there well-rated schools? Are transport links close? These are the kinds of questions that could very well affect the purchase of a property as it’s not just the home itself, but the area also that is under review for prospective homeowners. This is why it’s essential that you do your research: looking into these details is a vital part of becoming a homeowner, which you definitely shouldn’t skip. Google Maps and similar tools can be extremely useful.

By using the Street View option, you can take a virtual tour of the neighborhood you may soon be moving into, as well as find out whether properties have recently been renovated. You’ll be able to find out what the realtors might not want you to know, like if there are any unsavory areas nearby.

Overall, using Internet resources can really ease the process of getting you on the property ladder, so you should definitely utilize them before you make any commitments.

