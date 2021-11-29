Share the joy













3 Alternatives to Social Media That Will Make You Never Look Back

One could certainly make the point that social media has now wholly taken over the world, and that statement would not be too far from the truth. In reality, social media has managed to get its grasp around the whole globe, reaching even the most isolated and remote locations.

The argument about whether or not social media is a good use of our time rages on endlessly. One side states that social media gives us a platform unlike any other in the world in which we can connect with anyone; the other says that social media doesn’t facilitate real social communication, and that we would be better off without it.

Whichever side you may stand on, there is no doubt that social media isn’t for everyone and having alternatives can always come in handy.

In this article, we will be telling you about three alternatives you can use to get your social media fix, while at the same time not having to scroll mindlessly through any social media platform.

Source – Pixabay

Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming is becoming more and more popular, and people are now beginning to see the potential that mobiles have as a gaming platform.

If you are an avid fan of gaming, mobile gaming can be the perfect avenue to go down for entertainment, and it certainly beats scrolling through social media for the tenth time.

Almost any game you play on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, will more than likely have its own mobile counterpart, and no matter what genre of game you enjoy, mobile has got you covered.

There are even a ton of new mobile gaming innovations that will help spice things up a little if mobile gaming seems a little stale to you.

All-in-all, mobile gaming is something that is available to almost everyone who owns a modern smartphone, and if you are able to access social media platforms on said phone, chances are that you will also be able to game to. If you have not yet dipped your foot into the incredible world of mobile gaming or have yet to take the plunge, feel free to give it a try.

YouTube

YouTube is a platform that is perfect for people who are looking for an alternative to social media, as it allows users to garner a personal connection to creators in a way that is not possible through social media.

Furthermore, YouTube can also be an excellent platform to learn if you are looking to spend your time wisely.

The number of skills you can learn from YouTube is truly something to marvel at, and in reality, you can almost learn any skill you could imagine solely through just watching YouTube. Furthermore, even if using your time productively isn’t your thing and you would prefer to just relax and enjoy some simple entertainment – be it simply just audio – there is more content available on YouTube than one person could ever watch, and you will have literally endless content at your disposal.

Alternatively, for those of you who have a somewhat short attention span and enjoy viewing quicker content, there is now the new YouTube shorts, which is the perfect medium between social media and YouTube.

No matter what type of content you enjoy, YouTube has got you covered.

Online Casinos

For those of you who are looking for a little more excitement during your spare time, online casinos may be the perfect fit for you.

In reality, there are a lot of components of social media that are extremely similar to that of an online casino, and the reason why you feel the need to keep scrolling is the exact same reason you may struggle to stop playing while betting.

Take a look at any of the best online casinos and you will have more entertainment at your disposal than you could ever need, and that even goes without mentioning the fact that some online casinos require next to no cash to get started.

Whichever avenue you choose to go down, there is no doubt that all of the options we provided you with are much more exciting than social media.

Of course, there is absolutely nothing wrong with spending your free time on social media, and if you are happy with doing that, then more power to you. However, something that is becoming more and more frequent is that people seem to now use social media more out of habit than for entertainment. In turn, this can leave people feeling bored of social media or perhaps even resenting it.

Luckily, this doesn’t have to be the case, and whether or not you choose to completely drop social media or just reduce your overall time using it, you can easily avoid this common occurrence.

Have fun.

