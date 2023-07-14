2nd-gen Apple Watch Ultra will have 3D-printed parts

Share the joy

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be released later this year and will have 3D-printed mechanical elements.



Kuo noted in a Medium post earlier today that his current study of Apple’s supply chain shows that “Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology,” specifically that “some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new Apple Watch Ultra will be made by 3D printing.”

As the Apple Watch Ultra’s only mechanical pieces, the components might include the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button. These titanium components are now CNC machined.

The modification has the potential to enhance manufacturing time and lower costs. If supplier shipments go well, Kuo predicts that additional Apple goods may use 3D printing technology in the future.

Only Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had previously said that Apple will introduce a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 9 devices later this year.

As a result, Kuo’s recent claim appears to lend credence to the assumption that the Apple Watch Ultra would adhere to the same annual update schedule as the ordinary Apple Watch series.

The Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is a market leader in wearable technology, providing consumers with a plethora of features and functionalities on their wrists. Building on this accomplishment, Apple introduced the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which pushed the boundaries even farther. The Apple Watch Ultra, packed with cutting-edge advances and game-changing breakthroughs, elevates the wearable experience to new heights.

At first look, the Ultra has a sleek and stylish appearance that complements any style. The gadget has a bigger, edge-to-edge OLED display with vibrant colors and crisper details. And it gives consumers an immersive viewing experience. The display also has an Always-On Retina function. This allows users to see the clock and crucial alerts without raising their wrists.

The first-generation Ultra comes with a next-generation S7 processor. It provides lightning-fast speed and increased efficiency. This results in more fluid multitasking, better animations, and faster program launches. The Apple Watch Ultra, with its greater processing power, also has sophisticated health and fitness features. It comes with an upgraded heart rate sensor, ECG capability, blood oxygen level assessment, and a variety of workout tracking choices.

The first-generation Apple Watch Ultra’s long battery life is one of its most notable characteristics. Apple designed the smartphone to consume less power, letting customers to travel for days without needing to recharge. The Ultra will keep up with your busy lifestyle, whether you’re tracking your workouts, managing your calendar, or listening to your favorite music.

Furthermore, the Ultra includes a variety of connection choices, such as built-in cellular capability, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It guarantees that you stay connected wherever you go. With a few clicks on your wrist, you can make calls, respond to messages, listen to music, and even access Siri.

The Apple Watch Ultra marks a significant advancement in wearable technology. Its elegant appearance, strong performance, longer battery life, and sophisticated health features make it a must-have for tech and fitness aficionados. It also targets people who want to improve their daily routines. The Apple Watch Ultra establishes a new benchmark for smartwatches, solidifying Apple’s reputation as an industry pioneer.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

