15 Costliest Universities in America 💰 [Infographic]

College, like the rest of the world, looked drastically different during the pandemic. Last year millions of students were forced to attend school from home instead of in person like years past, leading to all sorts of challenges.



But despite teaching online, college tuition prices have largely remained the same or even increased during the 2020-2021 school year – especially at these 15 pricey colleges. Steep tuition costs even led to several lawsuits from students and families who argued that the full college experience is necessary to justify the costs. While a few elite schools, including Rice, Harvard, and Stanford, even raised their undergraduate tuition costs by 4-5% during 2020-2021.



Using data from The National Center For Education Statistics, CBS News ranked the nation’s most expensive four-year colleges by their published out-of-state tuition. We’ve taken this data a step further by adding the average starting pay for new graduates from those colleges.



In the end, is it worth it to attend such an expensive out-of-state school or private university? To find out, here’s the latest data on the most expensive colleges in the United States followed by an interesting and informative infographic prepared by the “ACE Cash Express Marketing Team”.

Most Expensive Universities in America

1. University of Chicago- Chicago, Illinois

Avg. Tuition Costs – $81,531

Avg. Starting Pay – $65,800

2. Columbia University- New York City, New York

Avg. Tuition Costs – $79,752

Avg. Starting Pay – $73,700

3. Harvey Mudd College- Claremont, California

Avg. Tuition Costs – $79,539

Avg. Starting Pay – $91,400

4. Northwestern University- Evanston, Illinois

Avg. Tuition Costs – $78,654

Avg. Starting Pay- $64,600

5. Barnard College- New York City, New York

Avg. Tuition Costs – $78,044

Avg. Starting Pay- $60,0006

6. Scripps College- Claremont, California

Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,588

Avg. Starting Pay – $56,100

7. Brown University- Providence, Rhode Island

Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,490

Avg. Starting Pay – $69,900

8. University of Southern California- Los Angeles, California

Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,459

Avg. Starting Pay – $66,100

9. University of Pennsylvania- Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaAvg.

Tuition Costs – $77,264

Avg. Starting Pay – $73,700

10. Dartmouth College- Hanover, New Hampshire

Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,152

Avg. Starting Pay – $73,300

11. Oberlin College- Oberlin, Ohio

Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,124

Avg. Starting Pay – $53,900

12. Duke University- Durham, North Carolina

Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,029

Avg. Starting Pay – $72,300

13. Washington University- St. Louis, Missouri

Avg. Tuition Costs – $76,910

Avg. Starting Pay – $66,100

14. Fordham University- Bronx, New York

Avg. Tuition Costs – $76,891

Avg. Starting Pay – $60,000

15. Trinity College- Hartford, Connecticut

Avg. Tuition Costs – $76,850

Avg. Starting Pay – $60,700

Infographic – America’s most expensive colleges

