15 Costliest Universities in America [Infographic]

College, like the rest of the world, looked drastically different during the pandemic. Last year millions of students were forced to attend school from home instead of in person like years past, leading to all sorts of challenges.

But despite teaching online, college tuition prices have largely remained the same or even increased during the 2020-2021 school year – especially at these 15 pricey colleges. Steep tuition costs even led to several lawsuits from students and families who argued that the full college experience is necessary to justify the costs. While a few elite schools, including Rice, Harvard, and Stanford, even raised their undergraduate tuition costs by 4-5% during 2020-2021.

Using data from The National Center For Education Statistics, CBS News ranked the nation’s most expensive four-year colleges by their published out-of-state tuition. We’ve taken this data a step further by adding the average starting pay for new graduates from those colleges.

In the end, is it worth it to attend such an expensive out-of-state school or private university? To find out, here’s the latest data on the most expensive colleges in the United States followed by an interesting and informative infographic prepared by the “ACE Cash Express Marketing Team”.

Most Expensive Universities in America

1. University of Chicago- Chicago, Illinois

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $81,531
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $65,800

2. Columbia University- New York City, New York

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $79,752
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $73,700

3. Harvey Mudd College- Claremont, California

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $79,539
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $91,400

4. Northwestern University- Evanston, Illinois

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $78,654
  • Avg. Starting Pay- $64,600

5. Barnard College- New York City, New York

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $78,044
  • Avg. Starting Pay- $60,0006

6. Scripps College- Claremont, California

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,588
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $56,100

7. Brown University- Providence, Rhode Island

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,490
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $69,900

8. University of Southern California- Los Angeles, California

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,459
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $66,100

9. University of Pennsylvania- Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaAvg. 

  • Tuition Costs – $77,264
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $73,700

10. Dartmouth College- Hanover, New Hampshire

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,152
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $73,300

11. Oberlin College- Oberlin, Ohio

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,124
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $53,900

12. Duke University- Durham, North Carolina

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $77,029
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $72,300

13. Washington University- St. Louis, Missouri

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $76,910
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $66,100

14. Fordham University- Bronx, New York

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $76,891
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $60,000

15. Trinity College- Hartford, Connecticut

  • Avg. Tuition Costs – $76,850
  • Avg. Starting Pay – $60,700

Infographic – America’s most expensive colleges


Author: Firdaus

I work as an IT consultant in the Toronto area and I love to write blogs about a variety of subjects. My passion for writing stems from the desire that everyone should have access to meaningful information. Whether it is a blog about society, culture, technology, or social media, I don’t want to miss the opportunity of sharing my thoughts with my friends and audience. Since I believe in mutual exchange of ideas, I am always on the lookout for a feedback on my writings.

