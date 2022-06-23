Share the joy

10 Essential Tools for Digital Marketers

We’ll guide you through some of the best and most popular tools to get your digital marketing started.

These are just a few essential tools for digital marketers. Of course, there are many more out there. But these should give you a good starting point as you build your marketing toolkit:

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a free web analytics tool offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. It is the most widely used web analytics service on the Internet.

Google Analytics can help you answer questions such as:

How much traffic is your website getting?

Where is your traffic coming from?

What are your most popular pages?

How do users interact with your website?

Are there any areas of your website that need improvement?

By understanding the answers to these questions, you can make better decisions about how to market your website and improve your overall online presence.

Hootsuite

Manage all your social media accounts in one place with this popular tool or some of the alternatives.

Hootsuite works in a way that is simple and effective for digital marketers. It allows you to quickly connect with customers and followers, track your brand’s online presence, and measure your success over time.

Simply create an account and add your social media accounts. Hootsuite will help you track your brand’s online activity, including:

Number of mentions

Incoming messages

New fans and followers

Clicks on links

Retweets and replies

You can also use Hootsuite to monitor competitor activity, schedule posts in advance, and measure your success with detailed analytics.

BuzzSumo

See what content is getting the most shares on social media with this handy tool.

BuzzSumo is a tool that allows you to see the most popular content across all social media platforms. You can use it to see what content is resonating with your audience and adapt your strategy accordingly.

It helps you see:

Which content is most popular

What topics are trending

Who the influencers are in your niche

You can use BuzzSumo to:

Find content ideas

Monitor your brand mentions

See what competitors are doing

MailChimp

Create and send newsletters, email campaigns, and other automated emails with this tool.

MailChimp is a great email marketing tool that can help you reach your target audience. Mailchimp also shows some advantages over other marketing tools, for example:

You can use MailChimp to create beautiful email newsletters

MailChimp is very easy to use and has a lot of great features

You can connect MailChimp to your social media accounts so that you can easily share your newsletter with your followers

MailChimp is a great way to keep in touch with your customers and prospects

If you’re a digital marketer, then you should definitely consider using MailChimp to help you reach your marketing goals.

Canva

Design professional-looking images for your website, social media, and other marketing materials with this easy-to-use online tool.

You don’t need any design experience.

Creating a design in Canva is free! To access more features, such as uploading your own images and using more than 1 million professional stock photos, you can sign up for Canva Pro or Canva for Enterprise.

Canva Pro:

Unlimited storage for your photos and files

More than 1 million professional stock photos

Advanced design features, such as bleed and margin controls

Priority support

Canva Enterprise:

Canva for Enterprise gives you all of the features of Canva Pro, plus:

Single sign-on (SSO) and SAML support

User provisioning and management

Custom branding

Extended team collaboration features, such as shared folders and unlimited templates

Dedicated account manager and customer success team

Creating a design in Canva is quick and easy. With their user-friendly editor, you can create designs on your own, even if you don’t have any prior design experience.

CoSchedule

Plan and publish your content with this helpful tool that lets you see your entire editorial calendar in one place.

CoSchedule is a great tool for creating and managing content calendars, and it can help you plan, publish, optimize, and measure your blog posts and social media updates.

You can do the following using CoSchedule:

Schedule and publish your blog posts and social media updates in one place

Find the best time to publish your content using our Best Time Scheduling feature

Optimize your content for social media with our drag-and-drop post editor

Measure the performance of your content with detailed analytics

Google AdWords

Place ads on Google and track their performance with this paid advertising tool.

Google AdWords can be a great way to reach new customers and grow your business. In this guide, we’ll go over the basics of how AdWords works, including how to create an ad, target your audience, and measure the results.

If you’re ready to get started with Google AdWords, follow these steps:

Create an AdWords account Set up your first campaign Choose your ad type Target your audience Set your budget Measure your results

Creating an AdWords account is easy and only takes a few minutes. You’ll just need to provide some basic information about your business, such as your website URL and billing information.

Ahrefs

Conduct keyword research and track your website’s SEO with this powerful tool. Ahrefs is an extremely useful tool for digital marketers who want to improve their online visibility and organic search rankings.

Things you get with Ahrefs:

Keyword research

Site audit

Content marketing

Backlink analysis

Rank tracking

Competitive analysis

Google search console

Get insights into how your website is performing in Google search with this free tool.

The insights you get with Google search console can be extremely useful for digital marketing purposes. Here are some of the basics that you should know about:

Performance Report

The performance report measures how your site is doing in terms of click-through rate (CTR), average position, and impressions. This data can give you a good idea of how well your site is ranking for certain keywords, and how often people are clicking on your results.

Search Analytics Report

The search analytics report shows you the queries that people have used to find your site, as well as the click-through rate (CTR), average position, and impressions for each query. This data can be useful for finding new keywords to target, and for understanding how well your site is currently ranking for certain keywords.

Links Report

The links report shows you the websites that are linking to your site. This data can be useful for understanding which websites are helping you rank higher in search results, and for identifying potential link partners.

Sitemaps Report

The sitemaps report shows you the sitemaps that have been submitted to Google. This data can be useful for troubleshooting errors with your sitemap, and for ensuring that all of your pages are being indexed by Google.

Crawl Errors Report

The crawl errors report shows you the pages on your site that were not found by Google. This data can be useful for identifying and fixing broken links, and for ensuring that all of your pages are accessible to Google.

Robots.txt Report

The robots.txt report shows you the contents of your robots.txt file. This data can be useful for troubleshooting errors with your robots.txt file, and for understanding how Google is crawling your site.

Index Status Report

The index status report shows you the number of pages on your site that are currently indexed by Google. This data can be useful for understanding how well your site is being indexed by Google, and for identifying potential problems with your website.

Fetch as Google Report

The fetch as Google report allows you to see how Google crawls and renders your site. This data can be useful for troubleshooting errors with your website, and for understanding how Google sees your site.

Security Issues Report

The security issues report shows you any security issues that have been found on your site. This data can be useful for ensuring that your site is safe from hackers, and for fixing any potential vulnerabilities.

Mobile Usability Report

The mobile usability report shows you any errors that have been found with your mobile website. This data can be useful for troubleshooting errors with your mobile site, and for ensuring that your site is mobile-friendly.

These are just some of the basics that you should know about Google search console.

Adobe Premiere

A powerful video editing software. Create engaging videos for your website or social media channels using video editing tools.

Things you get with Adobe Premiere

A complete workspace: Adobe Premiere offers a complete workspace with all the tools you need to create professional videos.

Crisp, clean video quality: With Adobe Premiere, you can create videos that look crisp and clean, thanks to its support for high-quality video formats.

Advanced editing features: Adobe Premiere provides advanced editing features that allow you to create complex video projects.

Flexible export options: Adobe Premiere gives you the flexibility to export your videos in a variety of formats, so you can share them with your audience on any platform.

There you have it! These are 10 essential tools that every digital marketer should have in their toolkit. With these tools, you’ll be able to track your progress, measure your success, and design better marketing campaigns.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

