10 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Performing Regression Testing in 2023

Regression testing is an essential aspect of software development that helps ensure the stability of a system after any new changes have been made. It involves re-testing a system or application to confirm that changes have not caused unintended consequences and that previously working functionality remains as it was.

Despite its importance, regression testing could be performed more effectively, leading to common mistakes. Some of these mistakes include neglecting to test edge cases, failing to re-test previously passed tests, and not prioritizing test cases.

In this article, we will discuss all these easy-to-fall mistakes in detail and try to find best practices for avoiding them. By avoiding these mistakes and performing effective regression testing, developers can ensure that the changes made to a system do not negatively impact previously working features & that the system remains stable and functioning as expected.

1. Not Documenting Changes to the System

One of the most common mistakes made in regression testing is needing to document changes made to the system properly. When changes are made to a system, it is essential to keep track of what was changed, why it was changed, and who made the change. With this information, it can be easier to determine what needs to be tested during regression testing & what changes may have caused unintended consequences.

Importance of Documenting Changes

It’s crucial to document system modifications for several reasons. First, it shall ensure the changes are identifiable, which is vital in case of future problems. Second, it makes planning regression testing simpler since testers can use the documentation to figure out what tests need to be rerun and what changes need to be tested. Finally, thorough documentation can help avoid misunderstandings and ensure everyone is aware of the system modifications.

Best Practices for Documenting Changes

It is advised to utilize a version control system, such as Git, that enables developers to track adjustments done to the codebase to record changes to the system properly. It’s crucial to have a straightforward procedure in place for recording changes, such as by issuing tickets or change requests which describe the changes made, their justification, and the individuals who made them. Finally, it’s crucial to ensure that all parties involved—including developers, testers, and stakeholders- are trained in documenting changes and are aware of their significance.

2. Neglecting to Test Edge Cases

Another easy-to-fall mistake made in regression testing is neglecting to test edge cases. Edge cases are scenarios that fall outside of the normal expected behavior of a system and can often reveal unexpected consequences of changes made to the system. Neglecting to test edge cases during regression testing can result in unintended consequences going unnoticed, which can negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Testing Edge Cases

Testing edge cases helps ensure that the system remains stable and functioning as expected, even in unlikely scenarios. By testing edge cases, developers can identify and address potential issues before they become a problem in production.

Best Practices for Testing Edge Cases

It is crucial to have a solid grasp of the system and its expected behavior to evaluate edge situations during regression testing. Therefore, it’s critical to prioritize testing edge cases and allot sufficient resources to test these scenarios thoroughly. To guarantee that the list of edge cases is current and complete, it is advised to check and update it frequently.

3: Failing to Re-Test Previously Passed Tests

Another common mistake in regression testing is failing to re-test previously passed tests. When changes are made to a system, it is essential to re-run tests that have previously passed to ensure that these changes have not negatively impacted previously working functionality. Neglecting to re-test previously passed tests can result in unintended consequences going unnoticed, leading to instability and potential issues in the system.

Importance of Re-Testing Previously Passed Tests

Re-testing previously passed tests is important because it helps ensure that the changes made to the system have not negatively impacted previously working functionality. By re-testing previously passed tests, developers can catch unintended consequences before they are released to production, ensuring that the system remains stable and functioning as expected.

Best Practices for Re-Testing Previously Passed Tests

To effectively re-test previously passed tests, it is essential to have a comprehensive and up-to-date list of tests that have passed. This list should be reviewed and updated regularly to ensure that it remains relevant and accurate. Additionally, it is recommended to use test automation tools to help streamline the re-testing process and to prioritize re-testing the most crucial and high-risk tests first.

4. Not Prioritizing Test Cases

Another common mistake in regression testing is failing to prioritize test cases. With limited time and resources, it is essential to prioritize the most crucial and high-risk tests to ensure that the most impactful issues are caught and addressed. Neglecting to prioritize test cases can result in crucial issues going unnoticed and can negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Prioritizing Test Cases

Prioritizing test cases is important as it helps ensure that the most crucial and high-risk tests are addressed first, reducing the risk of crucial issues going unnoticed. By prioritizing tests, developers can allocate resources more effectively and ensure that the most impactful issues are caught and addressed.

Best Practices for Prioritizing Test Cases

To effectively prioritize test cases, it is important to have a clear understanding of the system and its expected behavior. Additionally, it is recommended to use risk assessment techniques, such as impact analysis, to determine which tests are most critical and high-risk. Finally, it is important to regularly review and update the list of prioritized tests to ensure that it remains relevant and accurate.

5. Not Keeping Test Data Up-to-Date

One easy to fall mistake made in regression testing is failing to keep test data up-to-date. Test data is used to validate the system’s functioning and must be accurate and relevant to produce meaningful results. Neglecting to keep test data up-to-date can result in incorrect test results and negatively impact the effectiveness of regression testing.

Importance of Up-to-Date Test Data

Up-to-date test data is important as it helps ensure that the results of regression testing are accurate and relevant. By using accurate and relevant test data, developers can identify and address issues with the system more effectively and ensure that the system remains stable and functioning as expected.

Best Practices for Keeping Test Data Up-to-Date

To effectively keep test data up-to-date, it is recommended to regularly review and update the test data used in regression testing. This can be done by using automated tools that can update test data in real-time or by manually reviewing and updating test data as needed. Additionally, it is important to have a clear process in place for maintaining test data, such as having a designated team member responsible for keeping test data up-to-date to ensure that test data remains accurate and relevant.

6. Not Automating Regression Tests

Another common mistake in regression testing is failing to automate regression tests. Automating regression tests can significantly reduce the time and resources required to perform regression testing while also improving the accuracy and reliability of test results. Neglecting to automate regression tests can result in a more time-consuming and error-prone testing process, which can negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Automating Regression Tests

Automating regression tests helps reduce the time and resources required to perform regression testing and improves the accuracy and reliability of test results. Automated regression tests can also be run more frequently, helping to catch issues with the system more quickly and effectively.

Best Practices for Automating Regression Tests

To effectively automate regression tests, it is recommended to use test automation tools that are well-suited to the system being tested. Additionally, it is important to have a clear process in place for automating regression tests, such as having a designated team member responsible for maintaining the test automation framework, for ensuring that regression tests are automated effectively. Finally, it is essential to regularly review and update the automated regression tests to ensure that they remain accurate and relevant.

LambdaTest is a cloud-based unified intelligent digital experience testing platform that offers several unique features for regression testing. It provides comprehensive cross-browser testing, which is critical for regression testing. The platform supports a wide range of browsers, operating systems, and devices. LambdaTest allows users to perform tests on automation frameworks such as Selenium, Playwright, and Appium through its cloud-based infrastructure.

With LambdaTest’s automated screenshot testing feature, teams can quickly identify any visual anomalies or regressions, enabling them to resolve defects before they impact users. Additionally, LambdaTest’s parallel testing feature allows teams to execute their regression tests simultaneously, reducing the time required to complete testing. LambdaTest also offers real-time testing capabilities and integrations with popular collaboration tools, enabling teams to work together more efficiently during regression testing.

7. Not Re-Testing Interdependent Components

Another common mistake in regression testing is neglecting to re-test interdependent components. Interdependent components are components of the system that rely on each other to function correctly. Neglecting to re-test these components after changes have been made to the system can result in unintended consequences and negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Re-Testing Interdependent Components

Retesting interdependent parts is crucial because it ensures that modifications made to one part of the system do not adversely affect other parts. Developers can find and fix unintended consequences, ensure the system is stable, and ensure it works as expected by retesting interdependent components.

Best Practices for Re-Testing Interdependent Components

It is crucial to comprehend the relationships between the system’s components to retest interconnected parts successfully. Additionally, it is advised to prioritize re-testing interdependent components that are the most important and high-risk and to use test automation tools to aid in streamlining the re-testing process. Finally, it is important to regularly review and update the list of interdependent components to ensure that it remains relevant and accurate.

8. Ignoring the Results of Regression Tests

Another common mistake in regression testing is ignoring the results of regression tests. Regression test results are a valuable source of information that can help identify & address issues with the system. Neglecting to review & act on the results of regression tests can result in unintended consequences going unnoticed & can negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Reviewing Regression Test Results

Reviewing regression test results is crucial because it helps ensure that any issues with the system are identified and addressed. By reviewing the results of regression tests, developers can catch unintended consequences & ensure that the system remains stable and functioning as expected.

Best Practices for Reviewing Regression Test Results

To effectively review regression test results, it is important to have a clear process for reviewing and acting on the results. Additionally, it is recommended to use test management tools that provide clear & comprehensive reports on the results of regression tests. Finally, it is important to review the results of regression tests regularly and to allocate enough time and resources to review and act on the results thoroughly.

9. Not Retesting After Major Releases

Another common mistake in regression testing is neglecting to re-test after major releases. Major releases often involve significant changes to the system, & it is important to re-test the system after these releases to ensure that the changes have not negatively impacted previously working functionality. Neglecting to retest after major releases can result in unintended consequences going unnoticed and can negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Re-Testing After Major Releases

Re-testing after major releases is important because it helps ensure that the changes made to the system have not negatively impacted previously working functionality. By retesting after major releases, developers can catch unintended consequences & ensure that the system remains stable and functioning as expected.

Best Practices for Retesting After Major Releases

To effectively re-test after major releases, it is important to have a clear process for re-testing. This process should include a comprehensive list of tests that need to be re-run, a timeline for re-testing, & a clear plan for addressing any issues discovered during re-testing. Additionally, it is recommended to use test automation tools to help streamline the re-testing process and to allocate enough time and resources to thoroughly re-test the system after major releases.

10. Not Allocating Enough Time for Regression Testing

Another common mistake in regression testing is to allocate more time for regression testing. Regression testing is a critical aspect of software development & requires adequate time and resources to be performed effectively. Neglecting to allocate enough time for regression testing can result in a rushed & inadequate testing process, which can negatively impact the stability and functionality of the system.

Importance of Allocating Enough Time for Regression Testing

Allocating enough time for regression testing is essential because it helps ensure that the testing process is thorough and effective. By allocating adequate time for regression testing, developers can ensure that the system remains stable and functioning as expected, & that any issues with the system are caught and addressed.

Best Practices for Allocating Enough Time for Regression Testing

To effectively allocate enough time for regression testing, it is important to have a clear understanding of the time and resources required to perform regression testing effectively. This may involve allocating dedicated time & resources for regression testing or including time for regression testing in the overall project schedule. Additionally, it is recommended to regularly review and adjust the time allocated for regression testing as needed based on the complexity & size of the system being tested.

Conclusion

Performing effective regression testing is a crucial aspect of SDLC, and avoiding common mistakes is essential to ensure the stability and functionality of any system. The 10 common mistakes discussed in this blog include: not documenting changes to the system, neglecting to test edge cases, failing to re-test previously passed tests, not prioritizing test cases, not keeping test data up-to-date, not automating regression tests, not re-testing interdependent components, ignoring the results of regression tests, not retesting after major releases, and not allocating enough time for regression testing.

With vigilant behavior, avoiding these common mistakes, developers can improve the accuracy & efficiency of regression testing and ensure that the system remains stable & functioning as expected. Regular review and adjustment of regression testing processes & practices are also recommended to ensure that regression testing remains effective over time.

