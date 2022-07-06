Share the joy

10 Benefits Of Mobile Apps For Business

Having a smartphone has become a necessity in our digital age. Worldwide, about 4.32 billion unique Internet users exist—90% of whom prefer to use mobile devices to access the web. (1)

These past few years, about half of consumers have used the web to search for companies before deciding to purchase, leading to the exponential rise of the digital marketing sector. As a result, the demand for mobile business apps continues to rise.

Businesses can benefit from apps regardless of their purpose, increasing brand awareness or enhancing customer service and retention. If you’re wondering how using a mobile application can help your business, consider the following points:

Helps companies provide added value to clients

Whether you’re a brick-and-mortar store or a service-driven enterprise, ensure that your app is comprehensive and addresses all your clients’ pain points. (2) (3)

For instance, this app from Jobber is tailor-made for locksmith businesses and is an all-in-one software for scheduling and dispatching, invoicing, customer relationship management, etc. With it, companies can streamline their operations on the one hand and improve client experience on the other.

Supports building a stronger brand

Business mobile apps can boost brand awareness, recall, and reputation. Upon download, your app icon will appear on users’ smartphones. Complemented by effective online techniques, your company can enjoy better visibility. As a result, your brand will be the first thing that comes to customers’ minds whenever they need any of the products or services you provide. (2) (3) (4)

Facilitates fast and efficient customer service

Chatbot, Ai Artificial Intelligence technology, internet virtual assistant on smart phone screen, online customer support website or social media network, information about products or services

Convenience and efficiency are essential in customer service. For instance, this free estimate template allows businesses to streamline the process of creating and sending estimates to customers. Tools and apps like this help you provide fast and efficient solutions to your clients.

Helps gather insights on consumer data

Surveys may not be as effective as data analytics in gathering consumer insights. Business mobile apps can be built with data analytics functions, allowing companies to collect reliable data on their clients’ profiles, behavior, and preferences. These elements are crucial for further improving their products, services, campaign strategies, and brand. (2)

Increases revenues

Increased visibility and social media marketing may help raise brand awareness but not so much in reaching your sales targets. A mobile business app can be used to notify clients about current promotions and other sales updates.

Additionally, you may also send personalized offers. Implemented alongside easy payment methods, you’ll remove some of the hesitations a purchaser may have. By providing timely sales information and fewer payment restrictions, your brand can enjoy higher sales. (2)

Helps businesses gain a competitive advantage

Mobile business apps can be a substantial investment in all aspects: cost, effort, and time. As a result, not many companies are keen on spending on this technology. However, the benefits can outweigh the price, as it can position your brand as an industry leader. (2)

Apart from providing impeccable service to your clients, making transactions and interactions easy and seamless can help set you apart from the competition. Offering great content in your app can also help attract more customers while establishing trust and authority.

Increases customer engagement

Customer engagement is also crucial in building a solid brand reputation. While social media may be the best channel for most companies, mobile apps can perform better by personalizing all interactions. More importantly, you can send requests for review and show customers that you value their feedback. (2) (3) (4)

Boosts your sales efforts

Mobile apps can also serve as personalized marketing channels, where your company can effectively use tools to lead clients through your sales funnel. For instance, you can remind a user who left an item in their cart to push through with the purchase and notify them if it’s on sale.

Lets your clients take control

Some mobile apps are created to enable users to perform specific tasks or do-it-yourself troubleshooting. This might be a crucial feature, especially for clients who prefer to retain control over their purchasing decisions and address their concerns. After all, not everyone has the time to wait for live agents to attend to their needs.

Promotes customer retention

Attracting new customers is costlier than retaining existing clients. Expanding your client base may be an essential activity, but so is client retention. You can implement customer loyalty programs with mobile apps to ensure users don’t stray. In return, satisfied clients may help spread brand awareness through referrals.

Conclusion

From promoting brand awareness to fine-tuning your campaigns and encouraging consumers to get engaged or push through with their purchases, there are multiple benefits businesses can get from deploying a mobile business app. While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, when designing your app, it’s paramount to consider the main issues your customers may encounter.

