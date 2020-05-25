Zoom removes Facebook’s newly acquired Giphy from its chat feature

Share the joy















Zoom has temporarily removed Giphy from its chat feature following some privacy concerns. The company however, said the feature will be restored “once additional technical and security measures have been deployed, we will re-enable the feature.”

The change was announced alongside a couple of other security updates put in place to improve user privacy. Zoom users have had security concerns lately, and the company is only stepping up efforts to ensure that all loopholes are taken care of.

Zoom also announced that there will be limits on screen sharing, changes to muting and unmuting functions, and restrictions on logging in to meetings from multiple devices.

The move is coming only a couple of days after Facebook acquired Giphy, and said it would be integrated with Instagram. Facebook’s privacy issues are well documented, and its recent acquisition of Giphy could spark reactions from its major rivals including iMessage, Twitter and TikTok.

CNBC reports a figure around $400 million was the amount paid by Facebook to close the Giphy deal. Nothing besides the ownership of Giphy has changed as users will still be able to create content using the platform.

In 2015, Facebook made its first attempt to acquire the popular GIF maker; a move that was rebuffed by Giphy. The company [Giphy] then went on to raise $17 million in Series B funding, while also partnering with various social media companies.

“GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team. GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining, and so we plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves.”

Zoom has gained a lot of ground these days—with more than half the world’s population being forced to stay or work from home. Facebook recently launched a suite of new products, which further broaden its presence in the video chat world. The social media giant introduced Messenger Rooms; a new tool that can be used for initiating virtual hangouts with up to 50 people.

Rooms will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

