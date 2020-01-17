YouTube wants to help users build connections with “Profile Cards”

Share the joy















YouTube has formally launched a new feature called “Profile Cards,” which it believes would help users stay connected. Profile Cards show a user’s public information and comment history on the current channel.

The feature was initially believed to be one that will help creators identify and connect with their loyal fans by providing easy access to their previous comments. Now, all that seems to have changed as YouTube has now rolled it out to every user on Android.

YouTube, according to TechCrunch, expects that Profile Cards will help users “explore comments, build connections with others, and contribute to a more welcoming YouTube overall.”

To use Profile Cards, simply tap on the profile picture of any user who is commenting to view their card where you will find information like name, profile photo, subscriptions, subscriber counts, and recent comments appear in a pop-up card. Though, all this information can be publicly found on YouTube, Profile Cards now houses it in a single place for easy accessibility.

It would also interest you to know that a link to the commenter’s channel is included so you can explore further. The most interesting part of the new feature is that it helps you to know more about a commenter so you can build connections.

Earlier in the week, YouTube’s Twitter page tweeted about a couple of new additions to the iOS version of the app. Some of these additions include an “Unwatched” feature that lets you know about videos you have not watched.

Also, the Google-owned app has added a new Subscription feed that will improve the process of sorting through your videos. For many users, the Subscription tabs served the purpose of finding the right videos to watch. YouTube, meanwhile, has added a new carousal that comes with six topics and settings shortcut. These six settings include:

All: Lists of videos from channels you have subscribed to from the very recent to the oldest. This will be the default settings when you log in to the app.

Today: This displays all videos published within the last 24 hours.

Continue Watching: This has been added to show you videos you started watching, but not been able to finish watching yet.

Unwatched: This shows you videos that you have not watched.

Live: This shows you livestream videos and YouTube Premieres.

Posts: This shows you Community posts from channels you are subscribed to.

Last month YouTube announced a new tool that will sort of put creators in the driving seat when it comes to addressing issues that have to do with copyrights. With the update, creators will now be able to address copyright issues directly from their digital back-end workspace. They [creators] will have the option to trim out the alleged content.

