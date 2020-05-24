YouTube now prompts you to stop watching videos with bedtime reminders

Share the joy















YouTube is further helping you to better-manage how you use its platform especially when it comes to your mental health. The Google-owned company has added new bedtime reminders to help you stop watching videos so you can go to bed.

“Bedtime reminders let you set reminders at specific times to stop watching videos and (you guessed it!) go to bed. You set start and end times in your Settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over.”

YouTube’s bedtime reminders will prompt you to stop watching videos at a set time every day. You can determine the start and end times, and customize the notification so that it does not interrupt the video you are currently viewing. However, you can choose to snooze the reminder for 10 minutes or dismiss it.

To get started, simply go to Settings > “Remind me when it’s time for bed” or customize from the “Time Watched” page.

The bedtime reminders have already started rolling out to all YouTube users, though it may take a little while for some users to start seeing it appear on their phones.

In 2018, YouTube rolled out some new tools to help users take charge of their viewing habits. When you open your account menu, you will see an updated profile showing the amount of time you have spent watching video for that day. You can also view the stats for the amount of time you have spent watching videos the previous day, and in the previous week as well.

In a statement via its official blog, YouTube said: “Our goal is to provide a better understanding of time spent on YouTube, so you can make informed decisions about how you want YouTube to best fit into your life.”

Once you know how much time you are spending using the app, you might want to take a break; but first you have to set a limit. It is like having a big brother watch over you and making sure you take a short nap to help get you back on track. You can set a limit, which will now be used to send you friendly reminder when you are due for a break.

In 2018, Facebook and Instagram launched “Time well spent,” to will help fight addiction on your mobile phone. The feature will provide you with information on how much time you have spent on each app, set a timer to alert you after you have spent ‘x’ amount of time using the app on a given day, and snooze notifications for about eight hours.

