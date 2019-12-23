YouTube is testing voice search

Share the joy















Looks like Google is already working on voice search for the web version of YouTube. This additional way of searching for content on the streaming site could make it easier for every user to find their favorite videos.

The new feature as represented by a microphone at the top right corner of the home page of the site, was spotted by reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Jane took to her Twitter page to post the upcoming feature—and of course, supported with a screenshot.

YouTube is working on voice search for web pic.twitter.com/NoVk43IHIX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 23, 2019

Voice search has always been a feature in Google Search, and bringing it now to YouTube goes to show how Google rates the feature. The feature, like Jane said in her tweet, is still being worked on, and with no official statement to confirm whether or not it will be available soon. Regardless, Jane has an impressive track record of calling many of these features weeks or even months before they are released.

Last month, YouTube rolled out new look on desktop, web and tablets. This, according to the Google subsidiary is geared towards helping users “find the next great video to watch.” When next you access the video streaming service from any of the aforementioned platforms, you will see larger thumbnails for your browsing pleasure.

In order to make the changes possible, YouTube got rid of some content shelves. The change, however, did not affect the rows of videos for breaking news, music mixes, and many more, which are of course still very much alive and available. “This new look includes longer video titles and larger, richer thumbnails to give you clearer information about the video at a glance, plus higher resolution video previews.”

The new look also brings channel icons below each video when browsing Home. This makes it easier to recognize your favorite creators and content you love. In addition to the new look, YouTube added a better way to queue up the next video to watch. On desktop, you can now select a handful of videos to watch next without interrupting the ones you are currently watching. Videos you have selected to watch that have been queued will not save after you have closed your browser. However, you can always save videos to your permanent “Watch Later” playlist.

Recall that YouTube handed users more power to be in charge of what they would love to see from channels. Well, that same feature was also extended to desktop the same way it has been on mobile since June. Simply select the three-dot menu next to a video on the homepage, then select “Don’t recommend channel.” That would ensure that you no longer see videos from that channel suggested to you on the YouTube homepage. The videos of course, can still be found when you search for them, or visit the channel page on Trending tab.

Share the joy













