YouTube influencers will get paid to help fight spread of fake news about coronavirus

The misinformation about the novel coronavirus is as deadly as the virus itself. The UK’s Department for International Development [DFID] has announced that it would release the sum of $630,000 H2H Network to help fight fake news about the coronavirus.

The Humanitarian-to-Humanitarian [H2H] had previous success in fighting the Ebola outbreak, and is now being assigned an even bigger task in terms of helping to stop the spread of fake news about the virus.

Africa and South East Asia appear worst hit among regions—and no wonder the DFID is setting aside the aforementioned sum to fight misinformation about the COVID-19 virus.

“False claims and conspiracy theories have spread rapidly on social media, touting ‘cures’ like drinking bleach or rubbing mustard and garlic into your skin. These pose a serious risk to health and can speed up the spread of the virus, by stopping people taking simple practical, preventative steps like washing their hands,” a statement on the UK government website reads.

The DFID will be relying on top influencers on YouTube and Facebook including Bianca Gonzalez a Filipino TV presenter and YouTuber, Bangladeshi doctor Jahangir Kabir, and Indonesian health blog KlikDokter.

Pinterest inclusive is working round the clock to help people get accurate information about the virus. Pinterest launched “custom search results” to help wage war against misinformation about the coronavirus codenamed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

When you search for information about the virus on Pinterest, the platform will connect you with what is fact and what is not. It will provide you with authoritative information from the WHO; where of course, you will be presented with authentic details about the coronavirus. Pinterest said the custom search results is a way to “connect Pinners with facts and myth-bust what’s not true with authoritative information from the [World Health Organization].”

A search for coronavirus or COVID-19 on the new custom search for instance would take you to a page where curated content from the WHO about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting the virus, how to wash your hands, when to use a face or nose mask, and more.

Pinterest will also be getting rid of misinformation about the coronavirus from its platform. In so doing, the company said it will be directing users to the verified WHO Pinterest account to get regular updates.

Google is also working in conjunction with the World Health Organization WHO to make resources available for people about the coronavirus. The search engine giant in a tweet, said when people search for related info on Google, they will find the alert at the top of the results page. This will also come with direct access safety tips, info, resources, and Twitter updates from the WHO.

