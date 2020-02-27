YouTube Hires Creator Liaison as Creators Demand Transparency 

Share the joy















YouTube just hired a creator liaison to be more transparent with creators. The company knows that the platform can easily affect creators each time it updates its algorithm. With the liaison, YouTubers can now have someone working on the inside.

Who is the First Creator Liaison of YouTube?

The platform hired YouTube veteran Matt Kovalakides. He is a YouTube veteran who will assist creators in understanding the site and vice versa.

His goal as a liaison is to bridge the gap between the platform and the YouTubers.

However, Matt has a lot of things to handle as YouTube creators have a wide array of complaints. One of them is the unexpected change to suggestions. This issue could negatively affect viewership.

Then, creators have a problem regarding demonetization and policy enforcement.

The platform has a problem communicating its intentions to creators. As a result, YouTubers are breaking the rules unintentionally.

Can He Resolve the Issues?

Matt may help resolve some of the issues but not all. Keep in mind that Matt is working alone and he may not have a complete view of each situation.

However, his role as a creator liaison may help resolve or address issues before they reach the boiling point.

Furthermore, Matt may be able to help creators to know what videos to publish before posting them on the platform and avoiding any issues with YouTube.

Matt is a qualified person for this job. He has the right experience as a creator on YouTube and an employee at this platform. Matt is qualified to be an intermediary between creators and YouTube.

He will communicate directly with creators through blog posts, IRL, social media and creator events. Furthermore, he will also manage the YouTube liaison Twitter account.

YouTube creators know how much the platform is earning in advertising revenue. Last year alone, it earned more than $100 billion. Thus, many creators feel like they deserve to be paid more.

Matt started this new gig last month. However, he only posted one message on Twitter to the new account recently.

How Much YouTubers Earn?

YouTube remains an attractive platform if you wish to make money. What’s not to like about YT if you get paid for doing something you love?

However, earning money here requires a lot of creativity. One of the ways to earn money is through ad revenue. It is a common method. In this method, you will have to place Google ads on your videos. YouTube gets 45% of the revenue while the creator will get 55%.

But you need views and traffic to your channel or video. Per view, you can get around 1 cent. If you gain 1000 views, you might earn around $3. But you will not get paid through subscription.

Another way to earn money here is through affiliate marketing. That is, you can review a product or service, place an affiliate link in the description and you get paid each time someone clicks the link and make a purchase.

The more views you have, the more money you will earn. However, your monetization ability can be easily affected each time YouTube updates its algorithm. With the new creator liaison, you will know what changes were made so you can get ready for them.

Share the joy













