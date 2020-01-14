YouTube brings “Unwatched” and other Subscription feed filters to iOS

Share the joy















It is the start of a brand new year, and YouTube users on iOS already have a couple of reasons to be excited about. The Twitter page of the video streaming site has tweeted about a couple of new additions to the iOS version of the app. Some of these additions include an “Unwatched” feature that lets you know about videos you have not watched.

Also, the Google-owned app has added a new Subscription feed that will improve the process of sorting through your videos. For many users, the Subscription tabs served the purpose of finding the right videos to watch. YouTube, meanwhile, has added a new carousal that comes with six topics and settings shortcut. These six settings include:

All: Lists of videos from channels you have subscribed to from the very recent to the oldest. This will be the default settings when you log in to the app. Today: This displays all videos published within the last 24 hours. Continue Watching: This has been added to show you videos you started watching, but not been able to finish watching yet. Unwatched: This shows you videos that you have not watched. Live: This shows you livestream videos and YouTube Premieres. Posts: This shows you Community posts from channels you are subscribed to.

The feature is currently only available to all iOS users, but Android users may not have to wait for long until they also can start using it.

YouTube last December announced a new tool that will sort of put creators in the driving seat when it comes to addressing issues that have to do with copyrights. With the update, creators will now be able to address copyright issues directly from their digital back-end workspace. They [creators] will have the option to trim out the alleged content.

In a blog post announcing a couple of new tools, Google said the “Assisted Trim” option, which is being rolled out along with the new Studio update, will allow creators to “trim out copyrighted content claimed by Content ID in your video which automatically releases the claim.” Work is already in progress to allow for adjustable endpoints so that creators can cut out the specific portion of their video that matters the most.

A new filter in the Videos page that allows creators to see which of their content has been impacted by Copyright strikes or Content ID claims has also been added. Simply click on Copyright claims in the filter to get started. Google said it has “also added a new ‘Restrictions’ column on the Videos page that provides a more defined entry point for finding details about copyright issues on your video.”

