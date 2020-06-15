Share the joy















Xbox Series X Mock-Up Halo Infinite Design Is Good Enough To Be Real

Right after Microsoft announced the release of the Xbox Series X, fans began creating custom editions for the Xbox’s refrigerator-like design. Microsoft has not announced yet any special designs for the Xbox Series X but fans have already created models that are inspired by various video games. Xbox Pope has created amazing models that you can see on the designer’s Instagram page.

The characteristic “woody” green color of the Halo franchise is included in the design. Xbox Pope has also developed a matching mock-up controller, however, it should be noted that none of the designs are official. Given what an important and successful project Halo is and how important Halo Infinite is, it makes sense for Microsoft to release a special edition design for the game.

Visit Xbox Pope’s Instagram page to see models for SpongeBob SquarePants, Ghost of Tsushima, Mega Dads, Peppa Pig, Streets of Rage 4, the popular Arizona Ice Tea sugary drink, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 the ashes, Assassins Creed Valhalla, a design dedicated to the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, and many, many more. Halo Infinite is a special name for the Xbox Series X, which will appear later in 2020. The game will be available for Xbox One and PC.

Fans wait for the Halo Infinite version for iGaming platforms

Together with the rapidly advancing digital world, iGaming is growing day by day. Online sports betting, online casinos including real money slots have been available since around 2012. Players and users of iGaming platforms have more confidence in the organizers as security measures increase. Technologies such as facial recognition technology are used to prevent identity theft, appropriation of accounts, and other types of cybercrime.

More and more people are watching online video games. Some sources say the number of viewers grows by 15% a year. Due to a large number of viewers of video game competitions on the iGaming websites, the demand for different games is increasing. Increase in iGaming fans are also due to the fact that casino real money platforms started acceptance of crypto and other digital options that transformed the industry fully as people can easily manage and send gaming funds without third parties. Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter game. First-person shooter games are an underestimated genre in the iGaming world. The experience and thrill that players get from first-person shooter games are unique in that the games put players in a situation that is highly unlikely to happen in real life.

The players don’t have much time to think about the decisions. The combination of the exciting circumstances and the lack of time turns into an extraordinary experience. The Halo franchise has been around for almost 20 years. This proves that the game is loved by fans not just of one generation. Halo Infinite would be an amazing addition to the iGaming world. This is the right time to repeat the major adaptations of video games for iGaming like Mario, Super Sonic, and games with popular movie characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Xbox Series X still set to launch on schedule but games could be delayed

Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced that work on the Xbox Series X is on schedule but the game production may take a little longer than anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic affected virtually every industry in the world and the Xbox development teams will likley need more time to complete the game develpoment. The official release dates are still unknown, but fans hope to have the new Xbox Series X by the end of November 2020. Halo Infinite is scheduled to be released with Xbox Series X and will be available on other video gaming consoles as too. Yet even Halo Infinite could be a little late. Games like Wasteland 3 and Minecraft Dungeons have already been delayed. As locks are gradually being lifted in many countries, fans hope that there will be no significant delays.

