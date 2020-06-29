Windows now has its own File Recovery tool

Share the joy















Microsoft has launched its own Windows File Recovery tool to help you recover files you deleted accidentally. The Windows File Recovery tool, which is a command line app, will recover different kinds of files and documents from your local drives, USB drives, and SD cards from cameras.

There is, however, a caveat—you will need to use it as soon as possible on deleted files to be sure they have not been overwritten. This is not different from most third-party file recovery tools—ability to act fast will help in no small way to help you get your accidentally deleted files. Among files that the tool can help you to recover are MP4 videos, JPEG images, MP3 files, PDF documents, PowerPoint documents, Excel, and the usual Word documents.

By default, the Microsoft file recovery tool is designed basically for NPTS file systems. It is designed to recover files from disk that has been corrupted or formatted. The other option, which is a signature mode, will allow you to recover specific files across FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems. The signature mode, however, may take longer to retrieve files.

In other news, Microsoft has announced that Teams will be available for personal use. This will kind of reposition the existing Microsoft Teams app with some functionalities that a set of people whose target is more than just chat will find appealing.

The personal version will first be launched as a preview for iOS and Android; and will feature the basics of text chat and video calling, combined with shared lists, docs, calendars, and location sharing. Also coming to the personal version are locations, a neat dashboard of events, tasks, and images shared by everyone in a group. The essence is so that the app will be useful both at home and at work.

Microsoft does not want its latest effort to be seen as offering another chat app to compete with WhatsApp, iMessage, and Facebook Messenger; but one that offers ways for groups of people to do things together such as planning a vacation with friends or a family activity. In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft’s Liat Ben-Zur says: “I think if all you want to do is just have a chat with someone, there are plenty of great standalone chat apps.”

To bring the latest changes into full effect, Microsoft Teams for both iOS and Android will be updated to allow anyone to log into the apps with a personal Microsoft Account. Once update has been done, you will be able to switch within the apps from a work or home account and use the personal version along with other Office apps including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

