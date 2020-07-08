Share the joy















Why web design is critical for marketing

Is your website important for your marketing strategy? Very much so. Your website is the main tool for attracting customers and raising brand recognition online. So you must take good care of it.

In this post, we’re going to talk about how web design impacts the effectiveness of your marketing strategy and what you can do to make it better.

Reasons why web design is important

First of all, let’s study the reasons that make web design so important. If you wish to improve the design of your website, you may want to read this list of professional UX/UI design agencies.

1) First impression

We all want to make a good first impression, and your website is the perfect place to do just that. This is where your potential customer goes to learn more about your business and what your values are. According to professional designers, it’s imperative to make your website stylish, informative, and easy to use. This way the user will be satisfied with their experience and be more likely to recommend your business to their friends. However, you also want your website to be a sales instrument. This is where your marketing strategy comes into play. One cannot exist without the other.

2) SEO

Search engine optimization techniques allow you to attract more visitors to the website and expand your business. In order to be good at SEO, your website needs to follow Google’s guidelines. Well-designed websites that have clear information architecture and contain useful copy are better for SEO. Making your website better from an SEO perspective also allows you to be more useful for your customers.

3) Customer service

Don’t forget that in the digital era, your website is one of your main sources of income. You might pay a lot for advertising but if your website does not contain the necessary information and does not motivate people to buy, this is money spent in vain. Organize good customer service and allow people to contact you directly through contact forms, calls, and emails. This way you won’t lose even one important client.

4) Build trust

Many people today have immunity to advertisements and ignore it completely. Therefore, praising yourself will not work anymore. However, your website is the place where you can open up to your audience and honestly tell them about your journey, process, or anything else that is important. Trust is generated not only with words but with good web design elements, such as videos, images, and animations.

5) Your competitors have it

Even if you believe that you don’t need a website, all your competitors already have one. You’re losing many customers just because your website is not as good as theirs. Therefore, it makes sense to invest time, money, and effort into your website design.

How to evaluate the effectiveness of your web design

Now that you know all the functions good web design can perform, how can you know whether or not your website is effective? Here are the important metrics that will help you.

1) Conversion rate

You have people visiting your website. For example, you have collaborated with a blogger and you know that this particular visitor comes from their page. This visitor is called a lead, which means a potential customer. Conversion rate evaluates how many leads you actually manage to convert into clients through your website, customer service, and sales team.

2) Competition

It is useful to compare yourself with the competitors if you want to know how effective your business is. There are plenty of tools that allow you to “spy” on your competitors’ websites and see what you can learn from them.

3) Branding

Branding is important if you want to make more money and have more loyal clients. Does your website help you with raising brand awareness? Does it clearly reflect the values of your company? Check it out to be sure.

4) Responsiveness and site speed

Nobody is going to wait for ages until your website loads, nor will they navigate a webpage that is not adapted to a smartphone or tablet. It is easier to close your website and go to your competitors. Don’t make your users choose between you and many more companies on the web – make sure that your website is responsive and loads fast.

Conclusion

Web design is an integral part of your marketing strategy. Your website is a powerful tool for attracting more clients and increasing sales. Assess its effectiveness and improve performance in order to help your marketing team meet business goals.

Share the joy













