Why Are Key Performance Indicators Important?

Chances are, you’ve likely heard of key performance indicators (KPIs) before.

However, you may not understand why KPIs are important. They are just a statistic, so how can they be so significant?

KPIs are powerful metrics that can provide insight into how your company is doing. You can analyze several different criteria and get a pulse on multiple aspects of your operation.

When you’re able to evaluate and analyze the performance of your company, it becomes easier to identify what is and isn’t working. From here, you can focus on your strengths and shore up your weaknesses.

To help you understand why KPIs are so important, you should know what other purposes they serve. We’ll take a look at the areas where they provide the greatest value below.

Business Objectives

The first thing about key performance indicators is that they support business objectives.

When you’re selecting KPIs to track, you should think of the goals that you want to achieve. You can use KPIs to evaluate how well you’re working towards these goals that you set.

Say that you have a goal of increasing the productivity of your employees. You can use KPIs like sales growth or labor effectiveness to keep an eye on whether your employees are working toward this goal.

When employees understand what your KPIs are and why they’re being used, it will help them understand the direction of your business.

From here, when everyone is on board with the same mission, it makes it easier for your employees to improve their performance and meet what’s expected of them.

KPIs are excellent for aligning your business objectives with performance, which will reinforce what matters most.

Performance Management

KPIs are also an essential component of performance management.

When you want to see how your business is doing, how do you determine this? Do you look at your total income or revenue from sales? These are good indicators as to how your business is doing, but they’re a small snapshot and don’t speak to the bigger picture.

To accurately gauge the performance of your business, you need to use KPIs that give you in-depth information about each aspect of your operation. This means that you need to track several different KPIs as each has a varying focus.

For example, net profit is one type of KPI that will indicate the financial performance of your business. While it’s useful for this, it isn’t as effective for evaluating something like how effectively you’re gaining new clients.

When you’re tracking KPIs that look at different aspects of your business, you’ll get a better idea of your company’s true health. You can track KPIs from employee engagement to employee turnover, meaning that anything in your company can be evaluated.

Growth Analysis

One area that KPIs cover is growth analysis.

Doing well as a business is certainly your goal, but you need to be able to grow if you want sustainable success. This means that your ability to grow is something that must be monitored using KPIs.

There are several KPIs that you can use to analyze your growth potential. A few of them include conversion rate, customer lifetime value, and cost to acquire customers.

It’s important to see how quickly you’re drawing in new customers and how effective your marketing is. You want to use multiple different KPIs because using just a few can paint a skewed picture of reality.

For example, having a good conversion rate is typically a great sign of growth. However, having a cost to acquire a new customer that is higher than customer lifetime value is a sign that your current strategy is not sustainable.

Understanding your current performance is certainly necessary, but you also need to look at the future and KPIs will help you do this.

Accountability and Morale

The last reason to use KPIs is that they promote accountability and morale.

When you set KPIs to track, this dispersed to your whole workforce. This will inform them as to what is being analyzed and what they should be working toward.

From this, the results displayed in KPIs can be used to hold employees accountable. You can show how their performance translates to KPI results and what they can do to improve.

The flip side of this is that having accountability can translate to higher morale. When an employee understands how their performance affects a KPI, their morale will improve when they meet or exceed the goal.

With this in mind, KPIs are great as a learning tool that can help employees improve their performance and feel better as they do it.

Closing Thoughts

If you aren’t yet taking advantage of KPIs to analyze the performance of your business, then now is the time to start! KPIs can keep tabs on any aspect of your operation, which is necessary for keeping your business sustainable.

A few other reasons why KPIs are important include that they support business objectives, they aid performance management, they speak to growth potential, and they promote accountability and higher morale.

While KPIs are a powerful tool that can help your business flourish, you need to know how to use them correctly. This means using KPIs that are relevant to your industry and adjusting those KPIs based on your findings.

When you make KPIs a regular part of your business operation, you’ll quickly begin to appreciate the insight that they provide.

