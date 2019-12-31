WhatsApp Will Stop Supporting Older Versions of Android and Windows Phone 

Share the joy















WhatsApp is a ubiquitous platform. It is available in an array of hardware and software. Owned by Facebook, this platform is being used by more than 1 billion people in over 180 countries. However, if you are using a Windows Phone or an older version of Android, the said messaging app might no longer work.

In a post, WhatsApp confirmed that it will only run on Android devices that utilize Android Ice Cream Sandwich or higher. WhatsApp will continue to support iOS that runs iOS 9 and above. It will also support phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 and above.

You can only verify one phone number on one device at a time. Unfortunately, if your phone is no longer supported, there is no way for you to transfer your chat history from one device to another, in case you purchase a new phone. But the platform has an option to export the said history as an email attachment.

WhatsApp will no longer work on Android versions 2.37 and older starting February 1, 2020. It will also halt supporting iOS 8 and older.

For Windows phone users, however, you will have up to December 31, 2019, to use WhatsApp. The platform is no longer available in the Microsoft Store since July 2019.

You may continue using this platform on those unsupported devices. However, some of the features may start to malfunction at any time. In other words, you need to update your phone’s operating system or just purchase a new phone.

While the support has not stopped yet for those devices, it might be best for you to back up your chats to your Google Drive now to make sure that your messages will be transferred to your new device.

WhatsApp for Business

If you are a business owner depending on WhatsApp to communicate with your clients, then you should update your device. WhatsApp is a great way to cement great brand relationships. The platform provides a personal environment where one-on-one communication with a client is possible.

Your WhatsApp Business profile allows you to inject your brand each time you interact with your customers. Since the platform verifies any business account, your clients will be assured that it is not an imposter trying to connect with them.

WhatsApp is ideal for businesses with a global customer base. It is one of the best ways to tap into a more global market. It is simple to use and it is employed by many people around the world. The use of WhatsApp will help you track data, identify patterns and improve your message targeting. It also ensures a more secure private connection.

The integration of a business tool with WhatsApp is indeed monumental. It lets you communicate with your global market effectively. If you wish to remain competitive and continue to connect with your customers, make sure to launch WhatsApp Business.

For personal accounts, though, you need to use the latest phones to continue using WhatsApp. Start backing up your chats today before they are gone.

