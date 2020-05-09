WhatsApp Web to add Messenger Rooms shortcut

Share the joy















Facebook continues to respond to competition as posed by Zoom videoconferencing app. A couple of weeks ago, the social media behemoth launched a new feature called Messenger Rooms. Rooms, which can be used for initiating virtual hangouts with up to 50 people, may, if all goes well be the social media’s own direct response to the Zoom app. Now, Facebook is following that up by adding a Messenger Rooms shortcut to WhatsApp Web per report.

The reliable tech blogger reports in that a shortcut that suggests the integration or shortcut is now beginning to appear. The implementation has already started for the Android beta of the chat app in version 2.20.139, while work is in progress for version 2.2019.6 Web update.

The new shortcut according to the blogger, will appear at the actions list in the chat. When you select the Messenger Rooms shortcut as displayed in the screenshot, WhatsApp will show an introduction of the feature. The shortcut is also visible in the main menu.

Once you click on the “Create Room” option, you will be asked if you want to be redirected to the Messenger app where your option also include to cancel. The shortcut, according to WABetaInfo is not available yet.

Facebook says Messenger Rooms will become available globally in the next couple of weeks. The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

In a bid to fight off competition from Zoom video conferencing app, Google has made its Meet app free for everyone interested in using it. The service usually was restricted to users with enterprise and education customers via G Suite. Going forward, anyone with just a Google account will be able to create free meetings of up to 100 people that can last for as long as they want. However, The Verge reports that length of meetings will be restricted to just 60 minutes after September 30th.

Google will only hope that it still has a chance to compete with Zoom—and the fact that it has the pedigree when it comes to things like this should give it some hope.

