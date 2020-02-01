WhatsApp Stopped Supporting Millions of Phones

Share the joy















WhatsApp stopped supporting millions of older iPhones and Android phones. It began on Saturday. It will only support devices running Android 4.03 or newer and iOS 9 or newer. Some phones that run KaiOS 2.5.1 or newer are also supported.

What to Do if WhatsApp Stopped Working on Your Phone?

If you have an old phone, you can still use the app. However, it will be prone to hacking because the app will not develop features and fix bugs for those old operating systems. Furthermore, some functionalities would stop working at any time.

Update Your Operating System

Some people do not update their device’s operating system when new versions arrive. Even though their devices can be updated to the latest OS, they choose not to. The reason? They are waiting for bugs to be fixed first.

However, it is not ideal. The reason for this is that the new OS version will resolve security issues in iOS and Android. In that case, you must install the new OS as soon as it becomes available.

OS that lacks the latest updates will put your device at risk of a lot of vulnerability. You must always install the new updates.

In the case of WhatsApp, if your phone is still running the old version of your OS, you should update it now so you can start using WhatsApp again.

On the other hand, if your phone is too old to run a new operating system, then the best solution is to purchase a new phone. Or just stop using WhatsApp.

Experts stated that using an old operating system will make your phone vulnerable to attacks. Keep in mind that WhatsApp is used worldwide. It has over a billion users. In that case, it is prone to hacking. Thus, to ensure that your phone is secure, make sure that your phone is running the latest version.

WhatsApp Alternatives

If you cannot afford, yet, to purchase a new phone, there are some great WhatsApp alternatives you can try.

One of them is Viber. Just like WhatsApp, it uses contact numbers to identify users. When registering, you will receive a code through your mobile phone number. It is free to use. You can call other Viber users, send messages, videos for free.

Skype is another alternative to WhatsApp. It has updated design and it also lets you send messages, images, and files for free. The great thing is that you can use this app on your phone or desktop.

Slack is also good. It lets you chat with other users and share any type of media for free.

Although there are alternatives to WhatsApp, some people would still prefer the Facebook-owned app because most of their friends are using it. If you are one of those people, then it might be time for you to upgrade your phone.

It is now easier to own a new phone because some retailers are offering huge discounts on their phones. You can also purchase a new device through zero-interest installment.

WhatsApp decided to stop supporting older phones after UN experts called for an investigation after Jeff Bezos opens a video message with malware on WhatsApp. The messaged is said to come from Saudi Crown Prince’s account in 2018.

