WhatsApp rolls out Messenger Rooms integration

Share the joy















Facebook is really moving pretty fast with plans to get started with its own videoconferencing space. The social media giant has already told us that Messenger Rooms will be integrated into WhatsApp. The update on this is that the roll out has started, and users; not just in the US, but all over the world are beginning to see the “Rooms” button on the app.

Facebook rolled out Rooms in select markets a couple of weeks ago, but had since fully launched the videoconference service for everyone. Not quite long after launch, the social media giant announced that Messenger Rooms will be integrated into WhatsApp; that now, has become a reality as gradual roll out has started.

You can locate the new Rooms integration button checking to see if the chat sheet contains the new icon. You can also locate it by clicking on the call icon on WhatsApp where you will see the Rooms logo.

WABetaInfo has it that the integration has started rolling out to users; and this of course, includes those outside the US. Upon clicking on the icon, you will be taken to Messenger where you can now create your Room.

Facebook will be hoping that Messenger Rooms, which supports video calls with up to 50 participants will be able to compete effectively with Zoom and Meet. Videoconferencing is generating a lot of usage these days; and everyone wants a bite of the cake—Facebook inclusive.

The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

Despite the launch of the two apps, Zoom still retains the edge considering how many of its users have been able to use the service to keep connected with their loved ones regardless of the fact that it is videoconference app.

When someone using Rooms creates a room, Facebook will alert you and other users via its new section in the news feed or push notification. Facebook has announced that the ability to join and start calls will soon be made possible inside Instagram direct message.

Share the joy













