WhatsApp Payments could hit several countries soon

Share the joy















Perhaps, the long awaited launch of WhatsApp Payments is over; at least we can confirm that Facebook has all but concluded plans to roll out the payment feature. Roll out this time, according to the social media giant will be done in several countries. This is coming after the feature failed to meet roll out plans for India for reasons that bother on regulatory bottlenecks.

Per YourStory, Owner Mark Zuckerberg said at the company’s recent Q4 2019 earnings call that he expects the payment feature to start rolling out to several countries.

“One example we’ve been working on is WhatsApp Payments. You’ll be able to send money as quickly and easily as sending a photo. We got approval to test this with a million people in India back in 2018, and when so many of the people kept using it week after week, we knew it was going to be big when we get to launch. I’m really excited about this and I expect this to start rolling this out in a number of countries and for us to make a lot of progress here in the next six months.”

The apex bank in India also directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to not allow a full-scale launch of the payments service in India by the Facebook-owned company.

India’s apex bank had directed the National Payments Corporation [NPCI] not to allow a full-scale roll out of the payments service in the country following the Israeli spyware Pegasus hacking incident last year.

Earlier in 2019, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had hinted that WhatsApp payment would hit more countries before the end of that year. In a statement on his Facebook page at the time, Zuckerberg said: We’ll roll out payments on WhatsApp in some more countries.” The latest we have on that is a Twitter post from reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo. In his tweet, he said WhatsApp payment is set to go live in Brazil, Mexico and the UK.

WhatsApp’s p2p feature allows users to transfer money among. The was launched in India in 2018, and allows users to transfer money within the app. To configure the p2p functionality, you need to first verify your phone number via SMS and choose a bank from the list. Once this is done, the option to send payment is soon added and becomes available from the WhatsApp’s main interface. The functionality becomes available in the same area where you can also share file, video, contact and photo.

The feature is built on India’s Unified Payments Interface [UPI], which allows for instant money transfer between various bank accounts in India; one of the largest tech markets in the world. The UPI is a platform that enables exchange or transfer of funds between customers at no charges; and is the same as what other early entrants into the market are using.

Share the joy













