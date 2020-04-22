WhatsApp launches new stickers in collaboration with the WHO

Share the joy















WhatsApp and the World Health Organization are once again collaborating—this time, to help people get over the boredom of staying home during this pandemic. Recall that the WHO and WhatsApp had earlier launched a dedicated chat account to counter fake news via the chat app. To further help people overcome mental stress and curb the spread of the virus, a new set of stickers have been launched by the Facebook owned chat app in conjunction with the world health body.

The new sticker pack called “Together At Home” paints exact pictures of moments and emotions people are going through every passing day as they stay home. The stickers are available in ten different languages including Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

“We’re excited to work with The World Health Organization to launch the “Together at Home” sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Last March, WhatsApp and the World Health Organization launched a new chatbot to provide the public with latest information about the novel coronavirus. The chatbot among several other things, will dispel rumors and fake news surrounding the virus and its spread.

The chatbot, according to information provided by WhatsApp on its blog, is free to use for everyone. It has been designed to provide answers to questions from members of the public about COVID-19. It will also give prompt, reliable and official information all day, and wherever you are in the world.

To start with, simply add the number +41 79 893 1892 to your phone contacts and then text the word “Hi” in a WhatsApp message to get started. The chatbot has been designed to respond to a series of prompts and will be provided with regular updates about the virus and its spread across the world.

“Digital technology gives us an unprecedented opportunity for vital health information to go viral and spread faster than the pandemic, helping us save lives and protect the vulnerable. We are proud to have partners like Facebook and WhatsApp, that are supporting us in reaching billions of people with important health information,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

In other WhatsApp news, the chat service has started testing group audio and video calls with eight users, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp video and audio group calls currently only allows only four participants. This update could help the chat app compete effectively with Zoom that is currently experiencing a surge in its user base.

