WhatsApp is set to launch a slew of new features in the coming weeks

WhatsApp’s more than 2 billion users will soon get the chance to use animated stickers, which is one of a slew of features the company said will soon be launched in the coming weeks. The Facebook-owned app has announced a bunch of new features set to be available in a few weeks from now.

Earlier on we told you about the availability of animated sticker pack, which has already started appearing for some users. Since we have already reported about the animated sticker pack, we will just skip to other new features soon to be launched by the chat app.

QR Codes: With QR codes, which we had earlier reported a couple of weeks back, you will be able to add a new contact with ease. When you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. That means you no longer need to tap in their digits one at a time. When it becomes available, you can locate it in WhatsApp’s settings menu where an option to display your own code as well as scan other people’s. You can also revoke if it gets shared with someone who you do not want to have access to your number.

Dark mode comes to desktop and web: Just like we already have in the main chat app, you will soon be able to use dark mode on the web and desktop.

Expanded group video calls: Soon to be launched is the much-talked about group video call, which has now been expanded to accommodate 8 participants. When it becomes available, you will be able to focus on whoever you want by pressing and holding to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. WhatsApp has also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

WhatsApp does not currently support multi-device logins—you are only allowed to login on mobile in addition to your PC, Mac or web browser. With the current method, seamless use of the app is difficult and so annoying; especially when switching from one device to another.

Just last month, WABetaInfo reported that the Facebook-owned app was testing among other functionalities, multi-device logins, chat clearing, improved search, and support for in-app ShareChat video.

Multi-device login is still being tested, and may not be available right away—maybe in the foreseeable future; but at least this gives us some measure of assurances that someday we will be able to use it on multiple devices. According to WABetaInfo, the test is being carried out on up to four devices simultaneously.

