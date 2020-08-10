WhatsApp is reportedly working on multiple device support

Share the joy















Rumors of multiple device support on WhatsApp would not go away—it is one story that has continued to make the rounds in the last couple of weeks. As reported by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned chat app will allow you to use the same account on different devices simultaneously.

Though, a multiple device support appears to be one of the most requested features from users, WhatsApp is taking its time in developing this being a highly technical functionality that requires time. So, while most of us would want to see this feature rolled out or added to the chat app, things might not happen almost immediately.

Per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is “working on the possibility to use the same account on multiple accounts;” four as a matter of fact. Already, an interface is already being developed on the Android version of the app as well as the iOS version.

So, how does it work? The report says when you want to use WhatsApp on a second device, all you need to do is to copy the chat history. This, however, would require that you connect to a Wi-Fi since a large amount of your data would be needed. Once you have connected to a Wi-Fi, the login process will then begin.

Currently you can use the app on your phone and also on your desktop; but the fact remains that it is still a single account running on the two platforms—mobile and desktop.

About a year ago, WABetaInfo had in a tweet said the Facebook subsidiary is working on the possibility of removing the embargo on multiple accounts. Once this is lifted and all tests successfully carried out, you will be able to register as many accounts as you wish, while also accessing the possibility of using the app on multiple devices.

In other WhatsApp news, the Facebook-owned chat service has extended the dark mode feature to the desktop and web versions of the service. For some, the dark mode feature has already been activated on the web, while for majority of others, it is a waiting game. That said, it is good to know that you can now chat with your contacts on the web and desktop without exposing your eyes to the brightness of your PC.

Following months of testing, dark mode was finally made available to all users on both iOS and Android by WhatsApp last March. Speculations surrounding the dark mode were on for months with millions of people expecting the feature to become available even before the end of 2019. It is not like dark mode is a new technology—major apps including Facebook Messenger [WhatsApp’s sister app], and a host of others have welcomed it in the recent past.

Share the joy













