WhatsApp is reportedly set to launch its first animated sticker pack

Share the joy















Reliable tech blogger who is always first to bring us inside information about upcoming features in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, reports that the app is set to launch its first animated sticker pack.

Typical of WhatsApp, always turning up late when it comes to releasing popular features, the Facebook-owned chat app is set to get its users excited. Animated stickers bring conversation to live, and these set of sticker pack will not be any different.

Animated stickers is available on versions 2.20.195.1 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta. Once downloaded or upgraded to the current version, animated sticker pack, which is also available on WhatsApp Business will become accessible. There is a possibility that the feature may not be immediately available on your updated version; if that is the case, then a quick uninstall and reinstall of the app might just do the trick. However, do remember to back up your chat history before doing this.

If haven done all the aforementioned and the feature still does not show up on your version, then the only thing left to be done at this point is to wait so that WhatsApp cam automatically enable it probably in the next updates.

With WhatsApp’s animated stickers, you will be able to do the following:

You will be able to view animated stickers, which will enable you to save and send all received animated stickers. You will be able to import animated stickers from third parties, while they too can offer their animated sticker packs. You will be able to download default animated sticker packs from the WhatsApp Store, which has now been implemented in the app.

From the WhatsApp Store, you will be able to download sticker packs, which of course can then be used when having chats with your contacts. The first animated sticker pack called Playful Piyomaru have been released for both iOS and Android beta users.

Just last month, WABetaInfo reported that the Facebook-owned app was testing among other functionalities, multi-device logins, chat clearing, improved search, and support for in-app ShareChat video.

WhatsApp does not currently support multi-device logins—you are only allowed to login on mobile in addition to your PC, Mac or web browser. With the current method, seamless use of the app is difficult and so annoying; especially when switching from one device to another.

Multi-device login is still being tested, and may not be available right away—maybe in the foreseeable future; but at least this gives us some measure of assurances that someday we will be able to use it on multiple devices. According to WABetaInfo, the test is being carried out on up to four devices simultaneously. Telegram of course, offers more than four device logins; but it is quite encouraging that WhatsApp is at least enabling that ability even if it is just on four devices.

Share the joy













