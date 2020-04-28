WhatsApp Group Calls now allows up to eight participants

Share the joy















The coronavirus pandemic has led to a situation where families and loved ones no longer can see physically—at least until the virus spread is or can be brought under control. Since millions of people work remotely these days; social media companies are being creative—and things are really working. WhatsApp has expanded the number of people that can actively take part in group calls.

Going forward, you will be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight people on WhatsApp. The company reiterated in a blog post announcing the update that calls will be made via its secured end-to-end encryption.

The more the merrier is what they always say—and this new update could improve engagement on a platform rated as one of the most used in the world. I have not given it a shot yet; but would most certainly change pretty soon.

In other news, WhatsApp and the World Health Organization are once again collaborating—this time, to help people get over the boredom of staying home during this pandemic. Recall that the WHO and WhatsApp had earlier launched a dedicated chat account to counter fake news via the chat app. To further help people overcome mental stress and curb the spread of the virus, a new set of stickers have been launched by the Facebook owned chat app in conjunction with the world health body.

The new sticker pack called “Together At Home” paints exact pictures of moments and emotions people are going through every passing day as they stay home. The stickers are available in ten different languages including Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

In March, WhatsApp and the World Health Organization launched a new chatbot to provide the public with latest information about the novel coronavirus. The chatbot among several other things, will dispel rumors and fake news surrounding the virus and its spread.

The chatbot, according to information provided by WhatsApp on its blog, is free to use for everyone. It has been designed to provide answers to questions from members of the public about COVID-19. It will also give prompt, reliable and official information all day, and wherever you are in the world.

To start with, simply add the number +41 79 893 1892 to your phone contacts and then text the word “Hi” in a WhatsApp message to get started. The chatbot has been designed to respond to a series of prompts and will be provided with regular updates about the virus and its spread across the world.

